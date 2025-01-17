WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule, Fees, and Registration Guide

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the exam schedule for WBJEE 2025. Registrations for the entrance exam will open on January 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the exam schedule for WBJEE 2025. Registrations for the entrance exam will open on January 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application window will remain open until February 23, 2025.

The WBJEE 2025 information bulletin, released on December 24, provides comprehensive details regarding application fees, eligibility criteria, exam dates, and the admission process.

How to Fill the WBJEE 2025 Application Form

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. Provide basic details to generate the application form number after registration. Enter personal, academic, contact details, and select preferred exam centres. Upload scanned copies of the candidate’s photograph and signature as per specifications. Pay the application fee online via net banking, credit card, or debit card. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Key Dates for WBJEE 2025

Online application and fee payment: January 22 to February 23, 2025

Correction window and revised confirmation page download: February 25 to February 27, 2025

Admit card availability: April 17 to April 27, 2025 (until 2PM)

Exam date: April 27, 2025

Paper-I (Mathematics): 11AM to 1PM

Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry): 2PM to 4PM

Result declaration: To be notified later

WBJEE 2025 Registration Fees

General Category:

Male: INR 500

Female: INR 400

Third Gender: INR 300

SC/ ST/ OBC-A/ OBC-B/ EWS/ PwD/ TFW:

Male: INR 400

Female: INR 300

Third Gender: INR 200

The WBJEE 2025 exam will enable admission into engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses across the state.