WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule, Fees, and Registration Guide

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
16:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the exam schedule for WBJEE 2025.
Registrations for the entrance exam will open on January 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the exam schedule for WBJEE 2025. Registrations for the entrance exam will open on January 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application window will remain open until February 23, 2025.

The WBJEE 2025 information bulletin, released on December 24, provides comprehensive details regarding application fees, eligibility criteria, exam dates, and the admission process.

How to Fill the WBJEE 2025 Application Form

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
  2. Provide basic details to generate the application form number after registration.
  3. Enter personal, academic, contact details, and select preferred exam centres.
  4. Upload scanned copies of the candidate’s photograph and signature as per specifications.
  5. Pay the application fee online via net banking, credit card, or debit card.
  6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check
JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check

Key Dates for WBJEE 2025

  • Online application and fee payment: January 22 to February 23, 2025
  • Correction window and revised confirmation page download: February 25 to February 27, 2025
  • Admit card availability: April 17 to April 27, 2025 (until 2PM)
  • Exam date: April 27, 2025
  • Paper-I (Mathematics): 11AM to 1PM
  • Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry): 2PM to 4PM
  • Result declaration: To be notified later

WBJEE 2025 Registration Fees

  • General Category:
  • Male: INR 500
  • Female: INR 400
  • Third Gender: INR 300
  • SC/ ST/ OBC-A/ OBC-B/ EWS/ PwD/ TFW:
  • Male: INR 400
  • Female: INR 300
  • Third Gender: INR 200

The WBJEE 2025 exam will enable admission into engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses across the state.

Last updated on 17 Jan 2025
16:51 PM
WBJEE 2025 WBJEE
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Seat allotment Results declared on rajpgneet2024.org

UPPSC

UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts concludes today- Details Inside

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Extends Application Deadline for SO Recruitment 2024- Direct Link

Representative Image
MP SET 2024

MP SET 2024 Final Answer Keys Released by MP PSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in - How to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Seat allotment Results declared on rajpgneet2024.org

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata’s Xavrang'25: A Thrilling Prelude to Mythical Odyssey - Eclipse of Eras

UPPSC

UPPSC ESE 2024: Registration for 604 posts concludes today- Details Inside

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Extends Application Deadline for SO Recruitment 2024- Direct Link

Representative Image
MP SET 2024

MP SET 2024 Final Answer Keys Released by MP PSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in - How to Download

MPPSC

MP SET Final Answer Key 2024 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Here