WBJEE 2025: Exam Schedule, Fees, and Registration Guide

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the exam schedule for WBJEE 2025. Registrations for the entrance exam will open on January 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application window will remain open until February 23, 2025.
The WBJEE 2025 information bulletin, released on December 24, provides comprehensive details regarding application fees, eligibility criteria, exam dates, and the admission process.
How to Fill the WBJEE 2025 Application Form
- Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
- Provide basic details to generate the application form number after registration.
- Enter personal, academic, contact details, and select preferred exam centres.
- Upload scanned copies of the candidate’s photograph and signature as per specifications.
- Pay the application fee online via net banking, credit card, or debit card.
- Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Key Dates for WBJEE 2025
- Online application and fee payment: January 22 to February 23, 2025
- Correction window and revised confirmation page download: February 25 to February 27, 2025
- Admit card availability: April 17 to April 27, 2025 (until 2PM)
- Exam date: April 27, 2025
- Paper-I (Mathematics): 11AM to 1PM
- Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry): 2PM to 4PM
- Result declaration: To be notified later
WBJEE 2025 Registration Fees
- General Category:
- Male: INR 500
- Female: INR 400
- Third Gender: INR 300
- SC/ ST/ OBC-A/ OBC-B/ EWS/ PwD/ TFW:
- Male: INR 400
- Female: INR 300
- Third Gender: INR 200
The WBJEE 2025 exam will enable admission into engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses across the state.
Last updated on 17 Jan 2025