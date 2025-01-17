JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 shortly. According to the official information bulletin, candidates can expect to download their admit cards three days prior to their respective exam dates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 shortly. According to the official information bulletin, candidates can expect to download their admit cards three days prior to their respective exam dates. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, before downloading the hall tickets, it is crucial for candidates to verify certain details to avoid last minute issues.

What to check on your JEE Main admit card

Reporting time at the examination centre

Gate closing time at the centre

Date of the JEE Main examination

Shift and timings of the test

Venue of the examination

Category details

Accuracy of the printed barcode

Ensure all pages of the admit card are printed correctly

Duplicate admit cards will not be issued at the examination centres. The NTA advises candidates not to tamper with the admit card or alter any information on it. It is important to keep the admit card in good condition for future reference.

For candidates taking the exam on January 22, the admit card will be available from January 19. Those appearing on January 23 can access their admit card starting January 20, and for the January 24 exam, the admit card will be released on January 21.

The JEE Main 2025 exam will consist of two papers. Paper 1 (for BE/ BTech) will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, while Paper 2 (for BArch/ BPharm) will be held on January 30.

The JEE Main 2025 exam is important for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE, BTech, and BArch across engineering colleges in the country.