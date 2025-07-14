AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared: Self-Reporting Begins Today, Check Details

Summary The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2025 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the AP ECET 2025 counselling can now check their allotted seats by visiting the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2025 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the AP ECET 2025 counselling can now check their allotted seats by visiting the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Steps to Download the AP ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Order

Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on the link for ‘Allotment Order Download’ Enter your login credentials (hall ticket number and date of birth). Submit the details View and download your seat allotment status for admissions.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the allotted college within the specified dates and complete the admission formalities. Those who are not satisfied with the allotted seat can participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling if seats remain vacant.

As per the official schedule, candidates who have secured seats in the AP ECET 2025 seat allotment list must complete both the self-reporting process online and report in person to their allotted institutes between July 14 and July 17, 2025.

The academic session for engineering and pharmacy programmes under AP ECET 2025 will commence from July 14, 2025, in various colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to complete the admission formalities within the stipulated time to confirm their allotted seat. Failure to report online or at the college will result in cancellation of the allotment.

Find the direct allotment order download link here.