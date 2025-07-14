AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared: Self-Reporting Begins Today, Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jul 2025
10:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2025 seat allotment results.
Candidates who participated in the AP ECET 2025 counselling can now check their allotted seats by visiting the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2025 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the AP ECET 2025 counselling can now check their allotted seats by visiting the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates &amp; Details for All Rounds
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates &amp; Details for All Rounds

Steps to Download the AP ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Order

  1. Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
  2. Click on the link for ‘Allotment Order Download’
  3. Enter your login credentials (hall ticket number and date of birth).
  4. Submit the details
  5. View and download your seat allotment status for admissions.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the allotted college within the specified dates and complete the admission formalities. Those who are not satisfied with the allotted seat can participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling if seats remain vacant.

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed - Check Latest Release Update
TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed - Check Latest Release Update

As per the official schedule, candidates who have secured seats in the AP ECET 2025 seat allotment list must complete both the self-reporting process online and report in person to their allotted institutes between July 14 and July 17, 2025.

The academic session for engineering and pharmacy programmes under AP ECET 2025 will commence from July 14, 2025, in various colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to complete the admission formalities within the stipulated time to confirm their allotted seat. Failure to report online or at the college will result in cancellation of the allotment.

Find the direct allotment order download link here.

Last updated on 14 Jul 2025
10:43 AM
AP ECET 2025 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test Counselling seat allotment
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates & Details for All Roun. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in

OJEE

OJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ojee.nic.in- Check Detai. . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in- Check Sche. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates & Details for All Roun. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in

OJEE

OJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ojee.nic.in- Check Detai. . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in- Check Sche. . .

Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Begins Registration For IAF Agniveervayu 2025- Apply Till July 31

KTET

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Extends KTET June 2025 Registration Deadline- Check New Date . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality