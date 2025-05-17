CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has informed the Supreme Court that it is prepared to release the revised results for the CLAT-UG 2025 examination. Once the revised merit list is published on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025 — candidates can check their updated results using their unique login credentials.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has informed the Supreme Court that it is prepared to release the revised results for the CLAT-UG 2025 examination. The announcement awaits the official uploading of the Supreme Court’s final order dated May 7, 2025, which directed corrections in the answer keys for certain disputed questions.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was held on December 1, 2024, with the initial results declared on December 7, 2024. However, the exam sparked controversy after candidates raised concerns over inaccuracies in a few answer keys. In December 2024, a Delhi High Court single-judge bench ruled that two answers were incorrect and directed the Consortium to revise the results for the petitioners.

Subsequent legal battles led to a division bench order on April 23, 2025, mandating corrections in four undergraduate questions — questions 5, 77, 115, and 116. The Supreme Court, on May 7, 2025, intervened, overturning parts of the High Court’s order while instructing specific revisions to be made.

The top court, while dismissing objections on questions 81, 93, and 97, expressed serious concern over the Consortium’s approach, criticising the "casual manner" in which the CLAT 2025 question papers were prepared. The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih, recommended the appointment of dedicated paper setters to enhance quality and minimise recurring errors.

In addition, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Ministry of Education to explore measures for streamlining the CLAT examination process nationwide.

Once the revised merit list is published on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025 — candidates can check their updated results using their unique login credentials. The Consortium will subsequently announce the CLAT 2025 counselling schedule, which will involve multiple rounds of online admissions counselling for both undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across participating NLUs.

Candidates not allotted a seat in one round must wait for subsequent rounds, as the admissions process will be conducted sequentially.