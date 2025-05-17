CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Revised Result Soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check Counselling Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 May 2025
11:07 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has informed the Supreme Court that it is prepared to release the revised results for the CLAT-UG 2025 examination.
Once the revised merit list is published on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025 — candidates can check their updated results using their unique login credentials.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has informed the Supreme Court that it is prepared to release the revised results for the CLAT-UG 2025 examination. The announcement awaits the official uploading of the Supreme Court’s final order dated May 7, 2025, which directed corrections in the answer keys for certain disputed questions.

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matrix
NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matrix

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was held on December 1, 2024, with the initial results declared on December 7, 2024. However, the exam sparked controversy after candidates raised concerns over inaccuracies in a few answer keys. In December 2024, a Delhi High Court single-judge bench ruled that two answers were incorrect and directed the Consortium to revise the results for the petitioners.

Subsequent legal battles led to a division bench order on April 23, 2025, mandating corrections in four undergraduate questions — questions 5, 77, 115, and 116. The Supreme Court, on May 7, 2025, intervened, overturning parts of the High Court’s order while instructing specific revisions to be made.

ADVERTISEMENT
WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Details
WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Details

The top court, while dismissing objections on questions 81, 93, and 97, expressed serious concern over the Consortium’s approach, criticising the "casual manner" in which the CLAT 2025 question papers were prepared. The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih, recommended the appointment of dedicated paper setters to enhance quality and minimise recurring errors.

In addition, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Ministry of Education to explore measures for streamlining the CLAT examination process nationwide.

Once the revised merit list is published on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025 — candidates can check their updated results using their unique login credentials. The Consortium will subsequently announce the CLAT 2025 counselling schedule, which will involve multiple rounds of online admissions counselling for both undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across participating NLUs.

Candidates not allotted a seat in one round must wait for subsequent rounds, as the admissions process will be conducted sequentially.

Last updated on 17 May 2025
11:07 AM
CLAT 2025 Consortium of National Law Universities Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Result
Similar stories
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matr. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Detail. . .

NTA

NTA Opens CUET UG 2025 Portal for Scribe Details; Check Last Date to Fill Information. . .

HPTU

HPCET 2025 Revised Exam Scheduled Tomorrow- Check Exam Timings Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling To End Soon - Check Updated Seat Matr. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Vocational Result 2025 Declared on sctvesd.wb.gov.in! Link and Marksheet Detail. . .

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria Art & Design Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 500+ Exhibits and a Thrilling Desig. . .

NTA

NTA Opens CUET UG 2025 Portal for Scribe Details; Check Last Date to Fill Information. . .

Board Exams 2025

“I Want to Fight My Case Someday”: Acid Attack Survivor Kafi Gets 95.6% in CBSE E. . .

HPTU

HPCET 2025 Revised Exam Scheduled Tomorrow- Check Exam Timings Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality