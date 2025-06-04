CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Counselling - 2nd Allotment List Out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Posted on 04 Jun 2025
11:59 AM

File Image

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test - Undergraduate (CLAT-UG) 2025 second provisional allotment list today, June 4, 2025.
Participating candidates can now access the CLAT 2025 allotment list by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test - Undergraduate (CLAT-UG) 2025 second provisional allotment list today, June 4, 2025. Participating candidates can now access the CLAT 2025 allotment list by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Steps to Access the Allotment List

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘2nd Provisional Allotment List’ option under the notifications section.
  3. Select the specific institute to check its published list.
  4. View the displayed PDF.
Allotted candidates must carefully choose between three options — Freeze, Float, or Exit — before the counselling deadline. Following this, they must pay the confirmation fee and complete the admission process at their respective NLUs between June 4 and June 9, 2025.

According to the official schedule, the third and final round of the seat allotment will be published on June 20.

Meanwhile, CLAT PG 2025 counselling, initially set to commence in December 2024, remains stalled due to the ongoing legal proceedings. In a recent update, the Delhi High Court has further postponed the hearing on petitions challenging the Common Law Admission Test Postgraduate (CLAT PG) 2025.

Candidates awaiting admissions for LLM seats across 24 NLUs and other participating law colleges will have to wait for further directions from the court.

Find the direct institute-wise allotment list here.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2025
12:01 PM
CLAT 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) CLAT 2025 Counselling Consortium of National Law Universities
