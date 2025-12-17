UPSC 2025

UPSC Invites Applications for Examiner of Trade Marks, GI & Deputy Director Posts - All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Dec 2025
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (GI) under the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, within the stipulated timeline.

Along with the Examiner posts, the recruitment drive also includes vacancies for the post of Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) under UPSC. A total of 102 vacancies have been announced in this recruitment cycle, of which 100 posts are for Examiner of Trade Marks and GI, while two posts are earmarked for Deputy Director (Examination Reforms). Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to understand the role-specific requirements before applying.

The last date to submit the online application is January 1, 2026. For the post of Examiner of Trade Marks and GI, applicants must hold a degree in law or any other relevant qualification considered suitable for examining trade marks and geographical indications. Candidates applying for the Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) post must meet the specific educational qualifications and experience criteria mentioned in the official notification.

As per the eligibility conditions, the age limit for both posts is between 21 and 35 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), in accordance with prevailing government norms.

To apply for the recruitment, candidates need to visit upsc.gov.in, complete the new user registration, fill in the online application form, upload the required documents, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the form. Applicants are advised to download and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages. It will begin with a Preliminary Examination consisting of objective-type questions. Candidates qualifying this stage will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, which will include descriptive written papers. Those who clear the written stages will be called for an Interview or Personality Test to assess professional competence. The final selection will be subject to document verification and a mandatory medical examination before appointment.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for updates and to refer to the detailed notification for complete information regarding eligibility, syllabus, and examination pattern.

Read the official notice here.

