IGNOU Admissions 2026 - Application Opens for January Session ODL Courses; Direct Link

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the registration process for January 2026 admissions to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Eligible candidates seeking admission can submit their applications online through the official admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the registration process for January 2026 admissions to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Eligible candidates seeking admission can submit their applications online through the official admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. As per the notified schedule, the last date to apply for IGNOU January 2026 admissions is January 31, 2026.

Before initiating the application process, candidates are advised to keep their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID ready. IGNOU has also clarified that applicants must create a Distance Education Bureau (DEB) ID, which is mandatory for applying to the January 2026 admission cycle. Without a valid DEB ID, candidates will not be able to complete the registration process.

To apply for IGNOU January admission 2026, candidates need to visit the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and click on the “New Registration” link. After completing the registration, applicants must fill out the online application form, upload the required documents, and pay the non-refundable admission fee. Once submitted, candidates should download and retain a printout of the application form for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

For IGNOU January 2026 admissions, applicants are required to upload a scanned photograph and signature, each with a file size of less than 100 kb. In addition, candidates must submit copies of their educational qualification certificates, experience certificates (where applicable), and category certificates such as SC, ST, or OBC, if claiming reservation benefits. Candidates are advised to ensure that all documents are uploaded in the prescribed format to avoid rejection of the application.

IGNOU has also outlined its fee refund policy for the January 2026 cycle. If a candidate requests cancellation after confirmation of admission, 15% of the programme fee or a maximum of Rs 2,000, whichever is lower, will be deducted from the refundable amount. No refund will be processed if the cancellation request is made after 60 days from the date of admission.

The university offers admissions to a wide range of ODL programmes, including BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, MCA, MPhil and PhD courses. Admissions to several programmes are based on candidates’ performance in the relevant entrance examinations, as prescribed by the university.

As per information available on the official website, students admitted to IGNOU programmes can also apply for Government of India scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in) after their admission is confirmed. Candidates are advised to regularly check the IGNOU admission portal for updates and detailed guidelines related to the January 2026 admission cycle.

Find the direct registration link here.