NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Over 35000 Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Dec 2025
09:46 AM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the round 2 provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling 2025.
Candidates can visit the official portal to check their seat allotment status.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the round 2 provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling 2025 on its official website, mcc.nic.in. A total of 35,023 candidates have been allotted seats in the second round. Candidates can visit the official portal to check their seat allotment status.

Steps to Check Provisional Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Provisional Result for Round 2’ link under the current events section.
  • The result will be displayed in PDF format, including the shortlisted candidates' rank and other details.
  • Check and download the list for future reference.
MCC has advised candidates to thoroughly review their results and report any discrepancies by noon today, December 17, via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. Once this deadline passes, the provisional results will be treated as final. The committee emphasised that the provisional allotment is only indicative and subject to change, and candidates cannot claim any legal right over the seat based on this list.

Students have been instructed to visit their allotted medical colleges only after the final seat allotment result is declared and after downloading their official allotment letter. The MCC also clarified that the provisional result cannot be challenged in a court of law.

MCC will declare the final seat allotment result today itself after considering the relevant grievances submitted, with the allotted candidates reporting scheduled from December 17 to December 25, 2025.

Find the provisional seat allotment PDF here.

Last updated on 17 Dec 2025
09:48 AM
