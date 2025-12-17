internship

Google Begins Applications for Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme 2026

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Dec 2025
12:50 PM

Summary
Google has invited applications for its Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme 2026.
Registrations for the programme are currently open, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Google Careers website.

Google has invited applications for its Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme 2026, offering students a chance to work on cutting-edge research and contribute to solutions for real-world, large-scale challenges. Registrations for the programme are currently open, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Google Careers website. The last date to apply is February 26, 2026.

The programme is open to students who are currently pursuing a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD degree. Candidates from academic backgrounds such as Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, Natural Sciences, or those with equivalent practical experience are eligible to apply. Applicants are expected to have prior exposure to at least one area of computer science, including but not limited to machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, natural language understanding, data science, software engineering, human-computer interaction, generative media, algorithmic optimisation, or quantum information science.

Google has outlined several preferred qualifications for the 2026 intake. Priority may be given to students who are enrolled in a full-time degree programme in the EMEA region and plan to return to their academic studies after completing the internship. Candidates with previous research experience, whether through internships, full-time roles, or laboratory work, will have an advantage. Experience in contributing to research communities, such as publishing papers in reputed conferences or academic journals, is also considered desirable. In addition, applicants should demonstrate proficiency in one or more general-purpose programming languages, including C, C++, Java, MATLAB, Go, or Python.

To apply for the Google Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme 2026, candidates must visit the Google Careers portal and proceed to the application section. Applicants are required to upload an updated CV or resume under the Resume section. In the Education section, candidates must submit a current or recent official or unofficial academic transcript in English. While filling in the degree details, candidates should select “Now attending” under the Degree Status to ensure their transcript is successfully uploaded.

Interested students are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and application requirements before submitting their forms. Google encourages applicants to complete the process well before the deadline and regularly check the official careers portal for updates related to the selection process and programme details.

