DNB 2025: NBEMS Issues Key Barcode Instructions Ahead of Final Theory Exam; Mock Test Link Out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice for candidates appearing in the DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025, highlighting mandatory instructions related to the entry of answer booklet barcodes in the hybrid examination mode.

According to the official notice, the DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025 will be conducted on a hybrid platform across the country from December 18 to December 21, 2025. In this format, candidates will view the question papers on a computer screen, while answers must be written manually in a barcoded answer booklet provided at the examination centre.

NBEMS has announced that starting from the DNB Final Examination December 2025, all candidates appearing in NBEMS-administered hybrid examinations must mandatorily enter the barcode number of the answer booklet into the computer console before beginning the examination. This step is crucial for linking the written answer booklet with the candidate’s digital examination record.

To help candidates understand the process, NBEMS has made a mock test available, which provides detailed instructions on how to correctly enter the barcode. Candidates are strongly advised to access the mock test and familiarise themselves with the procedure in advance.

Before entering the barcode, candidates must carefully verify that the answer booklet contains 50 pages, numbered from 1 to 50, excluding the outer cover. Five pages are earmarked for answering each question. It is also essential to ensure that the same barcode is printed on every page of the booklet and that there are no torn, stained, damaged, blank, misprinted, missing, or additional pages.

NBEMS has cautioned that once the barcode number is entered and submitted, the answer booklet cannot be changed under any circumstances. Any mismatch or incorrect entry of the barcode will result in rejection of the answer booklet for evaluation, and the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled. NBEMS has clearly stated that it will not be liable for errors arising from incorrect barcode entry.

Candidates will be provided two minutes to enter the barcode using a virtual numeric keypad. After entering the barcode, they must click the ‘Save’ button. The ‘Submit’ button will be enabled only after the two-minute window ends. The question paper will become visible only after the barcode is saved and submitted. Failure to complete this process within the allotted time will lead to a loss of examination time.

For further clarification or assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or submit queries through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.

Find the direct mock test link here.