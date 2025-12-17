WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Schedule Revised - Seat Surrender Extended, Choice Filling Delayed

Summary The West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule has been revised, with the authorities announcing an extension of the Round 1 seat surrender window and a postponement of Round 2 choice filling. The update has been issued in view of newly added postgraduate medical seats that are set to be included in the Round 2 seat matrix.

The West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule has been revised, with the authorities announcing an extension of the Round 1 seat surrender window and a postponement of Round 2 choice filling. The update has been issued in view of newly added postgraduate medical seats that are set to be included in the Round 2 seat matrix.

According to the official notice, several new seats from various medical colleges are being added to the WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat matrix. These seats are yet to receive formal Letters of Permission (LOP) from the National Medical Commission (NMC). However, the counselling authority has clarified that inclusion of these seats will not be delayed, citing an NMC public notice dated November 27, 2025 (Memo No. M-19011/13/2025/NMC/PGMARB). The NMC notice states that LOPs for newly sanctioned or increased PG seats for the academic year 2025–26 are under process, and counselling authorities need not wait for the final LOPs. The list uploaded on the official website will be treated as a valid document for the counselling process.

In light of this development, the seat surrender facility for candidates allotted seats in Round 1 has been further extended. Eligible candidates can surrender their seats at the allotted college level from 10 AM to 3 PM on December 17, 2025.

The revised schedule also states that the list of eligible candidates for WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 choice filling, along with the updated Round 2 seat matrix, will be published after 5 PM on December 17, 2025. Following this, the choice filling process for Round 2 will commence at 6 PM on the same day and will continue until midnight on December 18, 2025. The authorities have confirmed that the rest of the counselling schedule will remain unchanged for now.

Earlier, as per the schedule released on November 26, 2025, the online seat surrender process for Round 1 was scheduled to end on December 16. The publication of the verified candidate list, seat matrix, and the start of Round 2 choice filling were also planned for the same day. However, due to the extension of the seat surrender window and inclusion of new seats, these activities were postponed.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official counselling portal for the latest updates and adhere strictly to the revised timelines to avoid missing important steps in the WB NEET PG 2025 counselling process.