IBPS

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO & RRB Released on ibps.in - Check Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
12:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced a revised exam calendar for IBPS PO, Clerk, SO, and RRB 2025 recruitment. Candidates can now check the updated schedule on the official website — ibps.in.

Steps to Download the IBPS Revised Calendar 2025

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the ‘Tentative Calendar’ under the Recent Updates tab.
  • Download and save the exam calendar
According to the latest notification, the IBPS RRB PO prelims will now be held on November 22 and 23, 2025, while the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims are slated for December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. The IBPS RRB PO mains and single exam are scheduled for December 28, 2025, followed by the RRB Clerk mains on February 1, 2026.

In another key update, the IBPS PO prelims will be conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, with the mains on October 12, 2025. The IBPS SPL prelims are set for August 30, 2025, and the mains on November 9, 2025. While the CSA prelims are scheduled for October 4, 5, and 11, with mains on November 29, 2025.

Candidates are advised to note the changes and start their preparations accordingly.

Find the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2025
12:42 PM
IBPS Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS RRB IBPS SO IBPS PO exam schedule
