UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
15:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Additionally, the question papers with recorded responses have also been made available online.

Steps to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2024

  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘UGC NET Answer Key 2024’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials.
  4. Submit the details to view the answer key.
  5. Download and save a copy for reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit objections until 6PM on February 3, 2025. A processing fee of INR 200 per question will be applicable, which is non-refundable. Payments can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply
Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

UGC NET 2024 Evaluation Process and Result Declaration

According to the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly for all candidates. The final result will be based on the updated answer key.

Candidates will not receive individual notifications about whether their challenge was accepted or rejected. The decision of the expert panel will be final.

The UGC NET December 2024 examination was conducted on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
16:22 PM
UGC NET December 2024 UGC NET 2024 UGC NET
Similar stories
CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Junior Engineer (JE)

RSSB Issues Admit Card for Junior Engineer Exams 2024 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. . .

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya, Ultadanga

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Observes National Road Safety Month 2025

TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality