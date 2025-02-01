UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Additionally, the question papers with recorded responses have also been made available online.

Steps to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the ‘UGC NET Answer Key 2024’ link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s login credentials. Submit the details to view the answer key. Download and save a copy for reference.

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit objections until 6PM on February 3, 2025. A processing fee of INR 200 per question will be applicable, which is non-refundable. Payments can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

UGC NET 2024 Evaluation Process and Result Declaration

According to the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly for all candidates. The final result will be based on the updated answer key.

Candidates will not receive individual notifications about whether their challenge was accepted or rejected. The decision of the expert panel will be final.

The UGC NET December 2024 examination was conducted on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.