COMEDK UGET 2025 Correction Window Closes Today at 2 PM - Schedule and Exam Details

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to close the application correction window for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 today, April 14, 2025, at 2 PM. Candidates who have already submitted their applications and wish to make changes can do so by visiting the official website at comedk.org.

Applicants must log in using their user ID and password to access the correction facility. This facility is available at no additional cost. However, certain key fields—such as candidate name, email ID, phone number, test city preference—cannot be edited under any circumstances, as they were locked during the initial registration.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 admit cards will be released on April 30, and candidates will be able to download them until the exam day on May 10. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will include 180 multiple-choice questions, equally distributed across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (60 questions each).

The test will follow the CBSE curriculum, with around 33% of questions from Class 11 (2023–24) and 67% from Class 12 (2024–25) syllabus. As per the official marking scheme, each correct answer will carry one mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Candidates are advised to complete their application corrections before the deadline to ensure their forms are accurate and ready for further processes. For updates and important announcements, applicants should regularly visit the official COMEDK website.