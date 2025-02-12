Board Exams 2025

ISC 2025 Exams Begin Tomorrow: Key Guidelines for Students by CISCE!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
14:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are set to commence tomorrow, February 13, marking the beginning of a crucial academic phase for students.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are set to commence tomorrow, February 13, marking the beginning of a crucial academic phase for students. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

Mastering ICSE 2025 Chemistry: High-Weightage Topics and Expert Tips to Boost Your Score!
Mastering ICSE 2025 Chemistry: High-Weightage Topics and Expert Tips to Boost Your Score!

Exam Day Guidelines for Students

  • Reporting Time & Admit Card: Students must be seated in the exam centre/hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and will not be allowed to leave the same before the conclusion of the paper. Carrying the admit card is mandatory.
  • Exam Timings: The exams will begin at 2 PM or 9 AM and will continue for a total of three hours, and students will receive an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper.
  • Stationery & Dress Code: Candidates must carry only permitted stationery items. School uniforms are compulsory.
  • Prohibited Items: Any book, memorandum/pocketbook, notes, paper, and mobile phones/wireless devices, are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall.
  • Answer Sheet Guidelines: Students should use a black/blue pen to write their answers and must adhere to the instructions provided by the invigilators.
ADVERTISEMENT
CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’s Not!
CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’s Not!

CISCE has urged students to follow all examination rules and maintain discipline inside the examination hall. Any form of malpractice can lead to disqualification.

The ISC exams will continue as per the official schedule released by CISCE and conclude on April 5, 2025, with the results being declared in May 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated with any announcements from their respective schools or the official CISCE website.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
14:52 PM
Board Exams 2025 Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ISC
Similar stories
RPSC

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 Tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Details Her. . .

JEE Main 2025

Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99. . .

FMGE December 2024

FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificates: NBEMS Releases Collection Date and Key Instruct. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Editable Fields & Admit Car. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RPSC

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 Tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Details Her. . .

JEE Main 2025

Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99. . .

The 17 universal goals are meant to balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: social, economic and environmental
Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar initiates activities to raise awareness on SDGs laid down. . .

Goa Institute of Management

Inception 2025: GIM’s Grand Performing Arts Festival to Return with Music, Dance & . . .

FMGE December 2024

FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificates: NBEMS Releases Collection Date and Key Instruct. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Editable Fields & Admit Car. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality