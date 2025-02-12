ISC 2025 Exams Begin Tomorrow: Key Guidelines for Students by CISCE!

Summary The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are set to commence tomorrow, February 13, marking the beginning of a crucial academic phase for students. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are set to commence tomorrow, February 13, marking the beginning of a crucial academic phase for students. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

Exam Day Guidelines for Students

Reporting Time & Admit Card : Students must be seated in the exam centre/hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and will not be allowed to leave the same before the conclusion of the paper. Carrying the admit card is mandatory.

: Students must be seated in the exam centre/hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and will not be allowed to leave the same before the conclusion of the paper. Carrying the admit card is mandatory. Exam Timings : The exams will begin at 2 PM or 9 AM and will continue for a total of three hours, and students will receive an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

: The exams will begin at 2 PM or 9 AM and will continue for a total of three hours, and students will receive an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper. Stationery & Dress Code : Candidates must carry only permitted stationery items. School uniforms are compulsory.

: Candidates must carry only permitted stationery items. School uniforms are compulsory. Prohibited Items : Any book, memorandum/pocketbook, notes, paper, and mobile phones/wireless devices, are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall.

: Any book, memorandum/pocketbook, notes, paper, and mobile phones/wireless devices, are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall. Answer Sheet Guidelines: Students should use a black/blue pen to write their answers and must adhere to the instructions provided by the invigilators.

CISCE has urged students to follow all examination rules and maintain discipline inside the examination hall. Any form of malpractice can lead to disqualification.

The ISC exams will continue as per the official schedule released by CISCE and conclude on April 5, 2025, with the results being declared in May 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated with any announcements from their respective schools or the official CISCE website.