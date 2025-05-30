CISCE

CISCE Opens ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2025 Registration: Key Rules, Fees and Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2025
11:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially begun the registration process for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Improvement Exams 2025.
Schools can register eligible students through the CAREERS Portal from May 30 to June 5, 2025.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially begun the registration process for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Improvement Exams 2025. Schools can register eligible students through the CAREERS Portal from today, May 30 to June 5, 2025.

Students who appeared in the 2025 board exams are eligible to apply, while candidates marked as ABSENT in the main exams are not. Each student can choose a maximum of two subjects they registered for earlier.

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Begins at iiseradmission.in - Link and Deadline
IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Begins at iiseradmission.in - Link and Deadline

Important Subject Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT

ICSE (Class 10):

For multi-paper subjects like English or Science, students can either appear for both papers or opt for one (e.g., Paper 1 or Paper 2).

ISC (Class 12):

For English, both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are compulsory.

Theory paper attendance is mandatory. Practical/project marks from the main exam will be carried forward unless a student was absent earlier.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Schedule &amp; Details Out: Class 10, 12 Application Begins Soon
CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Schedule &amp; Details Out: Class 10, 12 Application Begins Soon

Registration & Fee Details

Registration is school-based only, via the CAREERS Portal.

  • Schools in India: ₹500 per subject/paper, ₹1,000 for ICSE English (both papers), ₹1,500 for ICSE Science (all papers), and ₹1,000 for ISC English (both papers).
  • Schools outside India: ₹5,000 per candidate.

The Improvement Exams 2025 will start from July 1, 2025. The timetable and admit cards will be released soon, and exams will be held at the respective Convener’s School.

Results will be declared about a month after the exams. The higher score between the main and improvement exams will be treated as the final score.

Students aiming to improve their board exam performance should connect with their school heads for timely registration.

Last updated on 30 May 2025
11:37 AM
CISCE Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Registration ICSE 2025 ISC improvement exams
Similar stories
IISER IAT 2025

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Begins at iiseradmission.in - Link and Deadline

HP TET 2025

HP TET Admit Card 2025 Out for TGT Arts, Medical - Download Now at hpbose.org

GPAT 2025

GPAT Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Submission Closes Soon, Check Guidelines by NBEM. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Closes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Today- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IISER IAT 2025

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Begins at iiseradmission.in - Link and Deadline

HP TET 2025

HP TET Admit Card 2025 Out for TGT Arts, Medical - Download Now at hpbose.org

GPAT 2025

GPAT Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Submission Closes Soon, Check Guidelines by NBEM. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Closes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Today- Direct Link Here

JEE Main

CSAB Announces Counselling Schedule for Supernumerary & Special Round through JEE Mai. . .

National Teachers’ Award

MoE Begins National Award to Teachers 2025 Nominations - Who Is Eligible? All Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality