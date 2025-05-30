CISCE Opens ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2025 Registration: Key Rules, Fees and Dates

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially begun the registration process for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Improvement Exams 2025. Schools can register eligible students through the CAREERS Portal from May 30 to June 5, 2025.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially begun the registration process for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Improvement Exams 2025. Schools can register eligible students through the CAREERS Portal from today, May 30 to June 5, 2025.

Students who appeared in the 2025 board exams are eligible to apply, while candidates marked as ABSENT in the main exams are not. Each student can choose a maximum of two subjects they registered for earlier.

Important Subject Guidelines

ICSE (Class 10):

For multi-paper subjects like English or Science, students can either appear for both papers or opt for one (e.g., Paper 1 or Paper 2).

ISC (Class 12):

For English, both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are compulsory.

Theory paper attendance is mandatory. Practical/project marks from the main exam will be carried forward unless a student was absent earlier.

Registration & Fee Details

Registration is school-based only, via the CAREERS Portal.

Schools in India: ₹500 per subject/paper, ₹1,000 for ICSE English (both papers), ₹1,500 for ICSE Science (all papers), and ₹1,000 for ISC English (both papers).

Schools outside India: ₹5,000 per candidate.

The Improvement Exams 2025 will start from July 1, 2025. The timetable and admit cards will be released soon, and exams will be held at the respective Convener’s School.

Results will be declared about a month after the exams. The higher score between the main and improvement exams will be treated as the final score.

Students aiming to improve their board exam performance should connect with their school heads for timely registration.