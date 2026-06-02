IIT Admission: JEE Advanced 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Released Ahead of JoSAA Counselling

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 cut-off along with the declaration of results. The cut-off plays a crucial role in determining eligibility for inclusion in the rank list, which serves as the basis for participation in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 cut-off along with the declaration of results, providing candidates with clarity on the minimum scores required to secure a place in the rank list for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The cut-off plays a crucial role in determining eligibility for inclusion in the rank list, which serves as the basis for participation in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

To qualify for the IIT admission process, candidates must satisfy both the subject-wise minimum marks requirement and the minimum aggregate marks criterion prescribed for their respective categories.

According to the official cut-off data, candidates belonging to the Common Rank List (CRL) category are required to score at least 8 marks in each subject and a minimum aggregate of 92 marks to qualify for the rank list. For candidates under the Other Backward Classes–Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS) categories, the minimum requirement has been fixed at 7 marks in each subject and 82 aggregate marks.

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Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and various Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories must secure a minimum of 4 marks in each subject and 46 aggregate marks to be considered for their respective rank lists. The same eligibility criteria apply to CRL-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD categories. For candidates seeking inclusion in the Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List, the minimum qualifying requirement has been set at 2 marks in each subject and 23 aggregate marks.

In addition to the qualifying marks, the examination authorities have also released the minimum percentage thresholds required for inclusion in the rank lists. Candidates in the Common Rank List category must secure at least 7.30 per cent marks in each subject and a minimum aggregate percentage of 25.26 per cent. For OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS candidates, the corresponding requirements stand at 6.51 per cent in each subject and 22.78 per cent aggregate marks.

Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, ST, and all PwD categories are required to obtain a minimum of 3.65 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate percentage of 12.78 per cent. Candidates aiming for the Preparatory Course Rank List must secure at least 3.65 per cent marks in individual subjects and an aggregate percentage of 6.39 per cent.

The next major step for shortlisted candidates will be participation in JoSAA counselling, through which seats in IITs and other premier engineering institutions will be allotted.

Students are advised to keep their JEE Advanced 2026 scorecards readily available and regularly monitor counselling-related announcements.

Find the detailed cutoff marks here.