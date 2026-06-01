JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers Announced, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates CRL - Check Full Merit List

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2026.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, bringing an end to months of anticipation among engineering aspirants across the country. This year, the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the standout performer, producing the top three candidates in the Common Rank List (CRL).

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2026, emerging as the highest scorer in one of India's most competitive entrance examinations. He achieved an impressive score of 330 out of a total of 360 marks, placing him at the top of the national merit list and earning the distinction of being the overall topper of the examination.

The IIT Delhi zone continued its dominance in the rankings, with Kabeer Chhillar securing the second position in the Common Rank List. Kabeer scored 329 out of 360 marks, finishing just one mark behind the national topper. The third rank was also claimed by a candidate from the same zone, Jatin Chahar, who secured 319 marks out of 360. The performance highlights the strong representation of students from the IIT Delhi region in this year's examination.

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Top Five Rank Holders in JEE Advanced 2026 (CRL)

Rank 1 - Shubham Kumar (IIT Delhi zone)

Rank 2 - Kabeer Chhillar (IIT Delhi zone)

Rank 3 - Jatin Chahar (IIT Delhi zone)

Rank 4 - Mohit Shekher Shukla (IIT Madras zone)

Rank 5 - Kuchi Sandeep (IIT Madras zone)

Among female candidates, Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the highest-ranked candidate in the examination. She secured a Common Rank List position of 77 and scored 280 out of 360 marks. Her performance earned her the distinction of being the top female candidate in JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to admission into undergraduate, integrated master's, and dual-degree programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Conducted annually for candidates who qualify for JEE Main and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria, the examination is regarded as one of the most challenging engineering entrance tests in the country.

With the declaration of the results, qualified candidates will now prepare for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, which will determine admissions to IITs and other participating institutions.

Find the detailed merit list here.