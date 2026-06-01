Punjab government

PSSSB Releases Excise and Taxation Inspector Exam 2026 Answer Key; Objections to Follow

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
15:22 PM

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Summary
The answer key was made available on the official website on June 1, 2026
The written examination was conducted on May 31, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across Punjab

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Excise and Taxation Inspector recruitment examination 2026. The answer key was made available on the official website on June 1, 2026.

The written examination was conducted on May 31, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across Punjab. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the recruitment test can now download the answer key from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in, and evaluate their responses against the officially released answers.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 197 vacancies in the Excise and Taxation Department.

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According to the board, the question paper was divided into four sections—Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D—consisting of multiple-choice questions. Separate answer key PDFs have been released for each section to facilitate transparency and ease of evaluation for candidates.

Candidates can download the respective PDFs from the official portal and calculate their probable scores before the final result is declared.

The board is expected to review objections raised by candidates regarding the provisional answer key before releasing the final answer key and proceeding with result preparation.

The PSSSB Excise Inspector recruitment process is now moving into the evaluation phase following the release of the answer key, which marks a key step in determining cut-offs and merit lists.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the answer key and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated timeline once the objection window is officially opened by the board.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
15:23 PM
Punjab government Answer Key
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