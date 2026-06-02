CUET UG 2026

Technical Glitch Forces CUET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Announces Fresh Dates, Revised Admit Cards Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jun 2026
09:45 AM

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Summary
NTA has announced revised examination dates for candidates whose Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 was disrupted by a technical issue during the first shift conducted on May 30.
Candidates appearing in the rescheduled examination have been instructed to download their updated admit cards from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced revised examination dates for candidates whose Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 was disrupted by a technical issue during the first shift conducted on May 30. The affected candidates will now appear for the rescheduled examination on June 6 and June 7, 2026, with the agency releasing fresh admit cards for the revised test dates.

The decision follows a technical disruption reported at several examination centres during the morning shift of the CUET UG 2026 examination on May 30. According to the NTA, the issue delayed the commencement of the examination at certain centres, creating inconvenience for candidates appearing in one of the country's largest undergraduate entrance examinations.

In an official notice, the agency stated that the rescheduled examination will be conducted on June 6 and June 7 for candidates impacted by the disruption. Fresh admit cards for all candidates scheduled to appear on these dates were released on June 1 and are now available through the official CUET UG portal (cuet.nta.nic.in).

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Candidates appearing in the rescheduled examination have been instructed to download their updated admit cards from the official website using their login credentials. The NTA has advised students to carefully review the details and instructions mentioned in the revised hall tickets before appearing for the examination.

The agency had earlier informed candidates about the release of admit cards for examinations scheduled on May 31 and June 6-7 through a public notice issued on May 27. Subsequently, another notification dated May 30 confirmed that the examination for candidates affected by the technical glitch during Shift I on May 30 would be conducted again. The latest announcement formalises the revised examination dates and provides candidates with access to their updated admit cards.

The decision to conduct a special re-examination comes after the NTA assessed the impact of the disruption. According to the agency, around 95 per cent of candidates were eventually able to complete their examinations after technical operations were restored and the test resumed. However, a section of students who had already completed biometric verification and reported to their designated centres left before the examination restarted due to the prolonged delay.

As a result, 3,765 candidates who could not complete the examination because of the disruption have been provided another opportunity to appear for the test. The NTA clarified that the special examination is being offered as a one-time measure and is restricted only to candidates directly affected by the incident.

In case of any difficulty while downloading the admit card or if any discrepancy is noticed in the details mentioned on the hall ticket, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or seek assistance through the official email (cuet-ug@nta.ac.in) provided by the agency.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2026
09:46 AM
CUET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate CUET Exam Date
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