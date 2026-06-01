NTA to Release NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 City Slip and Admit Card Soon; Important Updates Here

Summary Over 22 lakh medical aspirants who have registered for the exam will be able to download their exam city slip and hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password The re-examination for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2026) is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slip and admit card for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination shortly on its official website. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants who have registered for the exam will be able to download their exam city slip and hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.

The re-examination for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2026) is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

The decision to conduct a re-exam follows allegations of a question paper leak, which triggered widespread concern and protests among students, parents, and stakeholders across the country. According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 13 individuals in connection with the alleged leak across multiple states.

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The controversy intensified after investigators reportedly found a “guess paper” that allegedly matched a significant portion of the actual NEET question paper, raising concerns over exam security and confidentiality. The issue later reached the Supreme Court through a writ petition seeking directions for a re-examination in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

However, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in favour of CBT conversion for the re-exam and scheduled further hearing after the vacation period. During proceedings, the bench observed that the examination is being conducted again and noted the administrative pressure involved in rescheduling such a large-scale test.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Ministry has indicated that NEET UG will be conducted in computer-based test mode from the next academic cycle onwards.

In a separate update, the NTA has also extended the deadline for submission of bank account details by candidates until June 22, ensuring smoother processing of refunds and related transactions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA portal for updates regarding the release of city slips, admit cards, and other exam-related instructions.