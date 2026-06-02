CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 Goes Live After Delay! Aadhaar Verification Introduced - Link Here

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially activated the portal for verification of issues observed in scanned answer books and re-evaluation of questions for Class 12 students. The facility, which was expected to become operational on June 1, has now gone live on June 2 following a delay of one day.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially activated the portal for verification of issues observed in scanned answer books and re-evaluation of questions for Class 12 students, providing candidates an opportunity to raise concerns regarding their evaluated answer scripts and seek reassessment of specific responses. The facility, which was expected to become operational on June 1, has now gone live on June 2 following a delay of one day.

The launch comes amid heightened scrutiny of CBSE’s post-result processes this year. Following the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2026 results, several students had raised concerns regarding the Board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, citing issues such as blurred scanned answer sheets, alleged marking discrepancies, missing pages, and technical difficulties on the post-result services portal. Against this backdrop, the activation of the verification and re-evaluation facility is expected to be closely watched by students seeking clarity regarding their scores.

In a notification issued by the Board, CBSE stated that the portal for applying for verification of issues observed in scanned answer books and re-evaluation of questions will remain open from June 2, 2026, to June 6, 2026, until midnight. The facility is available to students who had previously obtained scanned copies of their answer books under the first stage of the post-result declaration process.

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As per the revised schedule, candidates can apply for verification of issues found in the supplied scanned copies of answer books by paying a fee of ₹100 per answer book. Additionally, students wishing to seek re-evaluation of specific responses will be required to pay ₹25 per question. The Board has advised students to adhere strictly to the revised timeline, as no applications will be accepted after the deadline.

CBSE had earlier informed students about the post-result facilities through notices issued on May 15 and May 17, 2026. The deadline for obtaining scanned copies of answer books had subsequently been extended until May 25. With the commencement of the second stage, students can now seek resolution of specific issues noticed in their scanned answer scripts and request re-evaluation of individual answers.

According to the Board, verification requests can be submitted for several categories of discrepancies. These include missing pages in the answer book, absence of supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred scanned pages, receipt of another student's answer book, or evaluation of an answer script using the marking scheme of a different question paper set. Students may choose one or multiple issues while submitting their applications.

The Board has clarified that candidates are permitted to submit only one application for verification. Therefore, students must carefully review all scanned answer books and select every issue requiring attention across all subjects before final submission. Once the application is completed, candidates will be redirected to the online payment gateway, and the request will be considered successfully submitted only after payment confirmation.

Apart from verification requests, students can also apply for re-evaluation of answers. Under this facility, candidates may seek re-assessment of one or more questions across one or multiple subjects. Applicants are required to provide complete details of the questions they wish to have re-evaluated before final submission. Similar to verification requests, only one consolidated re-evaluation application will be accepted from each candidate.

CBSE has also introduced Aadhaar-based verification as an additional security measure for accessing the facility. Students possessing an Aadhaar number can use their own credentials for authentication. In cases where a student does not have an Aadhaar number, the Aadhaar details of a parent, guardian, or relative may be used. However, the Aadhaar name, date of birth, and gender entered during verification must exactly match the details associated with the Aadhaar number being used.

The Board has reiterated that the entire process, including application submission and payment of fees, will be conducted exclusively online. Payments can be made through UPI, credit cards, debit cards, or net banking. No offline applications or payments through demand drafts, postal orders, cheques, money orders, or cash will be accepted.

Once the verification and re-evaluation processes are completed, CBSE will examine the requests and communicate its decisions to candidates. Students have been advised to review all details carefully before submitting their applications and to complete the process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

With discussions surrounding the OSM evaluation process continuing, the current verification and re-evaluation window provides candidates with an official mechanism to seek redressal and clarification regarding their examination results.

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