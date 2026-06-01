IGNITE 2026: An immersive bootcamp offering hands-on learning experiences for students

Bhawanipur Global Campus (BGC) - School of Business and Management, in collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation (NEN) jointly conducted ‘IGNITE 2026’ - a 15-hour immersive programme and blended certification in Entrepreneurship for BBA, MBA, and MHA students. The workshop was spread across May 7th, 8th, and 9th, 2026.
The 3-day Immersive Bootcamp offered participants hands-on experience in cutting-edge entrepreneurial fields like:
- Platform Onboarding
- Design Thinking
- Problem Identification
- Customer Identification
- Needs Validation
- Solution Idea generation
- Opportunity and Competition Mapping
- Prototype and MVP Development
- Business Modelling
- Financial Management and Pitching
The programme, designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, concluded with certifications to each of the participants.
The immersion provided a foundational experience in entrepreneurial development, preparing the participants for further exploration in their respective ventures.
Outcome: The bootcamp was praised by the participants for transforming their perspectives and fostering a "nothing is impossible" attitude, helping them feel prepared for future entrepreneurial challenges.
Enclosed are a few pictures during the period of the 3-day bootcamp. In all, 88 students finally completed the programme and raised their claim of being certified.
This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.