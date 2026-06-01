IGNITE 2026: An immersive bootcamp offering hands-on learning experiences for students

Bhawanipur Global Campus (BGC) - School of Business and Management, in collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation (NEN) jointly conducted ‘IGNITE 2026’ - a 15-hour immersive programme and blended certification in Entrepreneurship for BBA, MBA, and MHA students. The workshop was spread across May 7th, 8th, and 9th, 2026.

The 3-day Immersive Bootcamp offered participants hands-on experience in cutting-edge entrepreneurial fields like:

Platform Onboarding

Design Thinking

Problem Identification

Customer Identification

Needs Validation

Solution Idea generation

Opportunity and Competition Mapping

Prototype and MVP Development

Business Modelling

Financial Management and Pitching

The programme, designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, concluded with certifications to each of the participants.

The immersion provided a foundational experience in entrepreneurial development, preparing the participants for further exploration in their respective ventures.

Outcome: The bootcamp was praised by the participants for transforming their perspectives and fostering a "nothing is impossible" attitude, helping them feel prepared for future entrepreneurial challenges.

Enclosed are a few pictures during the period of the 3-day bootcamp. In all, 88 students finally completed the programme and raised their claim of being certified.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.