Bootcamp

IGNITE 2026: An immersive bootcamp offering hands-on learning experiences for students

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
14:12 PM
Bhawanipur Global Campus - School of Business and Management

Bhawanipur Global Campus - School of Business and Management

Bhawanipur Global Campus (BGC) - School of Business and Management, in collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation (NEN) jointly conducted ‘IGNITE 2026’ - a 15-hour immersive programme and blended certification in Entrepreneurship for BBA, MBA, and MHA students. The workshop was spread across May 7th, 8th, and 9th, 2026.

The 3-day Immersive Bootcamp offered participants hands-on experience in cutting-edge entrepreneurial fields like:

  • Platform Onboarding
  • Design Thinking
  • Problem Identification
  • Customer Identification
  • Needs Validation
  • Solution Idea generation
  • Opportunity and Competition Mapping
  • Prototype and MVP Development
  • Business Modelling
  • Financial Management and Pitching

The programme, designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, concluded with certifications to each of the participants.

The immersion provided a foundational experience in entrepreneurial development, preparing the participants for further exploration in their respective ventures.

Outcome: The bootcamp was praised by the participants for transforming their perspectives and fostering a "nothing is impossible" attitude, helping them feel prepared for future entrepreneurial challenges.

Enclosed are a few pictures during the period of the 3-day bootcamp. In all, 88 students finally completed the programme and raised their claim of being certified.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
14:12 PM
Bootcamp BBA MBA Hands-on Learning
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