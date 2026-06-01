JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared; 56880 Candidates Qualify for IIT Admissions! Scorecard Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
09:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, June 1.
Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive engineering entrance examination can now access their scorecards through the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive engineering entrance examination can now access their scorecards through the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants are required to log in using their credentials, including their roll number, mobile number, and date of birth, to view and download their results. Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released by the authorities.

According to the examination statistics released by IIT Roorkee, a total of 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2026. Out of these, 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, which were conducted on May 17, 2026. Among the candidates who appeared for the examination, 56,880 successfully qualified. The list of qualified candidates also includes 10,107 female candidates.

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers Announced, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates CRL - Check Full Merit List
JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers Announced, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates CRL - Check Full Merit List

The JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard contains comprehensive information about candidates’ performance in the examination. Details mentioned on the scorecard include the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, qualifying status, All India Rank (AIR), subject-wise marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, aggregate marks, category-wise rank, and cutoff information.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the authorities have encouraged all candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026 to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling and seat allocation process. The institute clarified that eligible candidates should take part in the counselling process regardless of the marks or percentage secured in their Class 12 or equivalent examination. However, admission and final seat allotment will remain subject to candidates meeting the percentage-based eligibility requirements and other conditions outlined in the JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to admission into undergraduate, integrated master's, and dual degree programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only candidates who qualify for JEE Main and satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria are permitted to appear for the examination. Apart from IITs, several other participating institutions also consider JEE Advanced scores for admission to their academic programmes. With the declaration of results, the focus now shifts to the JoSAA counselling process, which will determine seat allocation for successful candidates aspiring to secure admission to India's premier engineering institutions.

Find the direct scorecard download link.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
09:32 AM
JEE Advanced 2026 IIT Roorkee Result
Similar stories
JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers Announced, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates CRL - Check Full Merit . . .

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Extends TET Deadline for In-Service Teachers to August 2028, Rejects Re. . .

bseb

BSEB Releases Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2026 Admit Card for June CBT Exam; Direct Link. . .

Rajasthan University

RULET 2026 Result Expected Soon at uniraj.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Scorecard

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers Announced, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates CRL - Check Full Merit . . .

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Extends TET Deadline for In-Service Teachers to August 2028, Rejects Re. . .

bseb

BSEB Releases Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2026 Admit Card for June CBT Exam; Direct Link. . .

Praxis Business School

Praxis Business School Holds Convocation Ceremony for PGDM Class of 2026 in Kolkata

Rajasthan University

RULET 2026 Result Expected Soon at uniraj.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Scorecard

TSCHE

TG ECET 2026 Results, Rank Cards for Engineering, Pharmacy Lateral Entry Admissions O. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality