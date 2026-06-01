JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declared; 56880 Candidates Qualify for IIT Admissions! Scorecard Link

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive engineering entrance examination can now access their scorecards through the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive engineering entrance examination can now access their scorecards through the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants are required to log in using their credentials, including their roll number, mobile number, and date of birth, to view and download their results. Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released by the authorities.

According to the examination statistics released by IIT Roorkee, a total of 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2026. Out of these, 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, which were conducted on May 17, 2026. Among the candidates who appeared for the examination, 56,880 successfully qualified. The list of qualified candidates also includes 10,107 female candidates.

The JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard contains comprehensive information about candidates’ performance in the examination. Details mentioned on the scorecard include the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, qualifying status, All India Rank (AIR), subject-wise marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, aggregate marks, category-wise rank, and cutoff information.

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In an official statement, the authorities have encouraged all candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026 to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling and seat allocation process. The institute clarified that eligible candidates should take part in the counselling process regardless of the marks or percentage secured in their Class 12 or equivalent examination. However, admission and final seat allotment will remain subject to candidates meeting the percentage-based eligibility requirements and other conditions outlined in the JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to admission into undergraduate, integrated master's, and dual degree programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only candidates who qualify for JEE Main and satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria are permitted to appear for the examination. Apart from IITs, several other participating institutions also consider JEE Advanced scores for admission to their academic programmes. With the declaration of results, the focus now shifts to the JoSAA counselling process, which will determine seat allocation for successful candidates aspiring to secure admission to India's premier engineering institutions.

Find the direct scorecard download link.