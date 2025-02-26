CISF Recruitment 2025 Starts – 1161 Constable Tradesmen Vacancies Open; Apply Now

Summary
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a recruitment drive for Constable/ Tradesmen positions, offering 1161 vacancies across various trades.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
CISF 2025 Vacancy Breakdown
- Cook: 493 posts
- Cobbler: 9 posts
- Tailor: 23 posts
- Barber: 199 posts
- Washer-man: 262 posts
- Sweeper: 152 posts
- Painter: 2 posts
- Carpenter: 9 posts
- Electrician: 4 posts
- Mali: 4 posts
- Welder: 1 post
- Charge Mechanic: 1 post
- MP Attendant: 2 posts
CISF 2025 Eligibility Criteria
- The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025.
- Candidates must have completed matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board by the application deadline.
- For skilled trades (Barber, Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer-man, Welder, Electrician, and Motor Pump Attendant), preference will be given to applicants with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certification.
- For the Sweeper position, candidates with a matriculation certificate or equivalent are eligible.
CISF 2025 Selection Process
Candidates will undergo multiple stages of assessment, including:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standards Test (PST)
- Documentation Verification
- Trade Test
- Written Examination
- Medical Examination
These selection rounds will be conducted at designated CISF recruitment centres.
CISF 2025 Application Fees
- INR 100 for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.
- Female candidates, as well as those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen categories, are exempted from the application fee.
Last updated on 26 Feb 2025