CISF Recruitment 2025 Starts – 1161 Constable Tradesmen Vacancies Open; Apply Now

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a recruitment drive for Constable/ Tradesmen positions, offering 1161 vacancies across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The application process will commence on March 5, 2025, and will remain open until April 3, 2025.

CISF 2025 Vacancy Breakdown

Cook: 493 posts

Cobbler: 9 posts

Tailor: 23 posts

Barber: 199 posts

Washer-man: 262 posts

Sweeper: 152 posts

Painter: 2 posts

Carpenter: 9 posts

Electrician: 4 posts

Mali: 4 posts

Welder: 1 post

Charge Mechanic: 1 post

MP Attendant: 2 posts

CISF 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025.

Candidates must have completed matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board by the application deadline.

For skilled trades (Barber, Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer-man, Welder, Electrician, and Motor Pump Attendant), preference will be given to applicants with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certification.

For the Sweeper position, candidates with a matriculation certificate or equivalent are eligible.

CISF 2025 Selection Process

Candidates will undergo multiple stages of assessment, including:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Documentation Verification

Trade Test

Written Examination

Medical Examination

These selection rounds will be conducted at designated CISF recruitment centres.

CISF 2025 Application Fees

INR 100 for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.

Female candidates, as well as those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen categories, are exempted from the application fee.