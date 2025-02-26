CISF

CISF Recruitment 2025 Starts – 1161 Constable Tradesmen Vacancies Open; Apply Now

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2025
17:19 PM

Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a recruitment drive for Constable/ Tradesmen positions, offering 1161 vacancies across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official recruitment portal at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The application process will commence on March 5, 2025, and will remain open until April 3, 2025.

CISF 2025 Vacancy Breakdown

  • Cook: 493 posts
  • Cobbler: 9 posts
  • Tailor: 23 posts
  • Barber: 199 posts
  • Washer-man: 262 posts
  • Sweeper: 152 posts
  • Painter: 2 posts
  • Carpenter: 9 posts
  • Electrician: 4 posts
  • Mali: 4 posts
  • Welder: 1 post
  • Charge Mechanic: 1 post
  • MP Attendant: 2 posts
CISF 2025 Eligibility Criteria

  • The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025.
  • Candidates must have completed matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board by the application deadline.
  • For skilled trades (Barber, Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer-man, Welder, Electrician, and Motor Pump Attendant), preference will be given to applicants with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certification.
  • For the Sweeper position, candidates with a matriculation certificate or equivalent are eligible.
CISF 2025 Selection Process

Candidates will undergo multiple stages of assessment, including:

  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Physical Standards Test (PST)
  • Documentation Verification
  • Trade Test
  • Written Examination
  • Medical Examination

These selection rounds will be conducted at designated CISF recruitment centres.

CISF 2025 Application Fees

  • INR 100 for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.
  • Female candidates, as well as those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen categories, are exempted from the application fee.
Last updated on 26 Feb 2025
17:21 PM
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality