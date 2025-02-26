Registration for TS EAPCET 2025 Postponed: Revised Dates Here

Summary The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2025. Initially set to begin on February 25, the registration will now commence on March 1, 2025.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2025. Initially set to begin on February 25, the registration will now commence on March 1, 2025. Aspirants can access the registration link on the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

How to Apply for TS EAMCET 2025

Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the TG EAPCET 2025 registration link. Enter the required registration details and submit. Log in to the candidate’s account and fill out the application form. Pay the application fee online via Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Submit the form and download a copy for reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET 2025 Key Dates

Registration Deadline: April 4, 2025

Hall Ticket Release: April 19, 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam Dates

Agriculture & Pharmacy: April 29-30, 2025

Engineering: May 2-5, 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam Shifts

Morning: 9AM – noon

Afternoon: 3PM – 6PM

TS EAMCET 2025 Application Fee Details

Single Course (Engineering OR Agriculture & Pharmacy):

INR 900 (General/ OBC)

INR 500 (SC/ ST/ PH)

Both Courses (Engineering AND Agriculture & Pharmacy):

INR 1,800 (General/ OBC)

INR 1,000 (SC/ ST/ PH)