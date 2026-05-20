CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Schedule Revised Amid Technical Glitches; Deadline Extended

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for Class 12 students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. The decision was announced after several students reported difficulties in accessing the online portal required for registration and downloading answer sheet copies.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for Class 12 students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer books for the 2026 board examinations. The decision was announced after several students reported difficulties in accessing the online portal required for registration and downloading answer sheet copies.

According to the revised schedule issued by the board, students can now apply online to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books till May 23, 2026. Earlier, the last date for submitting requests was May 22, 2026.

The extension comes amid growing concerns from students regarding technical issues and accessibility problems on the official CBSE portal. Candidates had complained that they were unable to complete the registration process required to access their answer sheet copies.

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CBSE has also confirmed that students dissatisfied with their marks in the Class 12 Board Examination 2026 will be allowed to apply for verification and re-evaluation of their results through the online mode. The board stated that applications for re-evaluation and verification can be submitted between May 26 and May 29, 2026.

This year, the board has significantly reduced the fees charged for post-result services. The fee for obtaining photocopies or scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been reduced from ₹100. Similarly, the verification fee has also been lowered to ₹100.

For re-evaluation requests, students will be required to pay ₹25 per question. CBSE has further stated that students whose marks increase after the re-checking or re-evaluation process will receive a refund of the re-evaluation fee.

The revised fee structure has been introduced following concerns raised by students, parents, and teachers over the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and reports of comparatively lower scores in the Class 12 board examinations this year.

To apply for re-evaluation, students will first need to submit an online request to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book. After receiving the scanned copy, candidates are advised to review the answer sheet carefully while referring to the official CBSE marking scheme and guidelines.

If students identify discrepancies, unchecked answers, or calculation mistakes in the evaluation process, they can submit their observations and concerns to the board. CBSE stated that all such requests will be examined by a panel of subject experts, whose decision after review will be treated as final.

The board has advised students to carefully verify their evaluated answer sheets before submitting objections, as only the issues specifically highlighted by candidates during the application process will be considered during re-evaluation.

The Class 12 re-evaluation process has gained significant attention this year following concerns surrounding the newly introduced digital On-Screen Marking system. Many students and parents demanded greater transparency in evaluation and easier access to answer sheets after the declaration of results.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official CBSE website for updates regarding verification schedules, answer sheet access, re-evaluation procedures, and other post-result services.

Read the official notice here.