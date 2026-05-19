KEA Issues Urgent Notice for Karnataka UGCET 2026 Certificate Verification; Warns Students

Summary KEA has released an important notification for candidates appearing in Karnataka UGCET 2026 whose reservation or special category certificates are still marked as “Claimed Not Verified”. The authority has instructed such candidates to visit the KEA office in Bengaluru and complete the document verification process.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released an important notification for candidates appearing in Karnataka UGCET 2026 whose reservation or special category certificates are still marked as “Claimed Not Verified” in their application status. The authority has instructed such candidates to visit the KEA office in Bengaluru and complete the document verification process on or before May 21, 2026.

According to the notice, candidates who fail to complete the verification process within the specified deadline may lose the benefit of the reservation or special category claimed during the seat allotment process. KEA clarified that only verified claims will be considered while preparing category-wise allotments for admissions.

Candidates have been advised to immediately check their UGCET 2026 application status. Those whose application displays the message “Claimed Not Verified” are required to report to KEA for further verification. The status indicates that the supporting documents submitted for reservation or special category benefits have not yet been approved by the authority.

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The verification process applies to candidates who have claimed benefits under several reservation and special categories. These include the rural quota, Kannada medium quota, caste-based reservation, income-based reservation, defence quota, NCC quota, sports quota, and other special categories recognised by KEA for admissions and seat allocation.

Officials have instructed candidates to carry all original supporting documents while reporting for verification. Candidates may also be required to produce any other relevant documents supporting their reservation claims.

For completing the verification process, candidates must report to the Helpline Section and Verification Section of the Karnataka Examinations Authority located at 18th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru – 560012.

KEA has clearly stated that if candidates fail to complete the verification by May 21, 2026, the claimed reservation benefits may be rejected. In such cases, candidates will be considered only under the general category during the seat allotment and counselling process.

The authority has advised students to complete the verification process without delay to avoid losing reservation advantages during admissions to professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2026. Candidates are also encouraged to regularly visit the official KEA website for the latest announcements and updates related to counselling, document verification, and seat allotment procedures.