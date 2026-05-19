CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Begins with Reduced Fees: Direct Link and Application Steps Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2026
10:40 AM

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Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the re-evaluation and verification process for Class 12 Board Examination 2026.
Students seeking a review of their answer sheets can apply through the official CBSE portals.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the re-evaluation and verification process for Class 12 Board Examination 2026 following concerns raised by students regarding lower-than-expected marks and the newly implemented On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Students seeking a review of their answer sheets can apply through the official CBSE portals (cbseacadit.nic.in/pvr or cbseit.in).

The re-evaluation process has gained significant attention this year after several students, parents, and teachers questioned the evaluation pattern under the board’s digital assessment system. Many candidates expressed dissatisfaction with their scores and demanded greater transparency in the review mechanism.

To address these concerns, CBSE has introduced a structured review process that allows students to first obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for verification or re-checking.

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As per the official procedure, students must first apply for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet for the concerned subject. After receiving the scanned copy, candidates are advised to carefully review the evaluated responses using the official CBSE marking scheme.

CBSE Reduces Class 12th Result Revaluation Fee Amid OSM Debate - Check Revised Structure
CBSE Reduces Class 12th Result Revaluation Fee Amid OSM Debate - Check Revised Structure

If students identify discrepancies or have concerns about the evaluation, they can submit their observations and objections to the board. CBSE stated that all such requests will be examined by a committee of subject experts, following which the final decision will be communicated to the candidates.

The board started accepting requests for re-evaluation from today, May 19, onwards. Applications for verification and rechecking will begin from May 22. Students will also be able to access their rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29.

CBSE has significantly reduced the fees associated with the post-result services this year. The fee for obtaining photocopies or scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets has been reduced from ₹700 to ₹100. Similarly, the verification fee has been lowered from ₹500 to ₹100. The board has fixed the fee for re-checking or re-evaluating each question at ₹25.

Officials have advised students to thoroughly examine their scanned answer sheets before submitting objections, as the board will only review the discrepancies specifically highlighted by candidates during the re-evaluation process.

The introduction of the On-Screen Marking system has become one of the major discussions surrounding the CBSE Class 12 Results 2026. The digital evaluation method was introduced to modernise and streamline the assessment process. However, concerns over marking patterns and score variations led to widespread demands for a more transparent rechecking mechanism.

Alongside the re-evaluation process, CBSE has also extended tele-counselling and support services for students, parents, and schools after the declaration of the Class 12 results. The board stated that candidates can contact CBSE through official communication channels for assistance related to results, evaluation, verification procedures, and post-result queries.

The board reiterated its commitment to supporting students through a transparent and student-friendly review system while ensuring fair evaluation practices under the new digital assessment framework.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 19 May 2026
10:41 AM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE schools Board Exam
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