PM SHRI Schools Scheme Now in West Bengal? Centre, WB Govt Sign MoU; Check Details

Summary The Ministry of Education recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal government for the implementation of the PM SHRI Schools initiative in the state. The agreement marks a significant development in the rollout of the centrally sponsored education scheme aimed at upgrading government schools.

The Ministry of Education recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal government for the implementation of the PM SHRI Schools initiative in the state. The agreement marks a significant development in the rollout of the centrally sponsored education scheme aimed at upgrading government schools in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The PM SHRI, or Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India, scheme was launched on September 7, 2022, with the objective of transforming more than 14,500 existing government schools across the country into model institutions. These schools are expected to demonstrate the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 by promoting modern teaching methods, innovation, and holistic learning practices.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal had opposed joining the PM SHRI initiative, citing concerns over the state’s autonomy in education matters. The disagreement had also resulted in funding-related disputes between the state and the Centre regarding implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

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However, following the change in administration in the state, the new BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendhu Adikari decided to adopt the scheme and move ahead with its implementation across West Bengal.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sanjay Kumar between the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education and the West Bengal government. Representing the Centre, Additional Secretary Dheeraj Sahu signed the agreement, while Additional Chief Secretary Binod Kumar signed on behalf of the state government.

In an official statement shared on X, the Ministry of Education confirmed the signing of the MoU and stated that the PM SHRI Schools initiative would now be implemented across West Bengal. According to the ministry, these schools will function as exemplar institutions and will also support neighbouring schools in improving learning outcomes, encouraging innovation, and strengthening holistic education practices.

Officials present during the signing ceremony included State Project Director Vibhu Goel, Joint Secretary Amarpreet Duggal, and Director U P Singh.

The PM SHRI scheme focuses on creating future-ready schools equipped with modern infrastructure, digital learning facilities, skill-based education, and environmentally sustainable practices. The initiative is also aimed at improving the overall quality of education while ensuring inclusive and student-centric learning environments.

With the signing of the agreement, West Bengal is expected to begin the process of identifying and upgrading eligible government schools under the PM SHRI framework in the coming months.