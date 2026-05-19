RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Details and Key Dates Out; Check Grade-Wise Vacancies Here

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the official RRB portals once the application window becomes active.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 to fill a total of 6,565 Technician Grade 1 and Technician Grade 3 vacancies for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle. The notification, issued under CEN 02/2026, was published on May 18, 2026, while the online application process is scheduled to begin from June 30, 2026.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive will be conducted for 323 Technician Grade 1 posts and 6,242 Technician Grade 3 posts across various railway zones and units. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the official RRB portals once the application window becomes active.

To apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026, candidates will first need to visit the official Railway Recruitment Board website and click on the application link for “RRB Technician Recruitment 2026.” Applicants must then complete the registration process using their name, mobile number, and email address.

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After registration, candidates will be required to fill in personal, educational, and category-related details in the application form. Applicants must also upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format before proceeding to fee payment. After paying the application fee online according to their category, candidates should carefully review all entered information and submit the form. A copy of the confirmation page should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The Railway Recruitment Board has also announced the application fee structure for the recruitment examination. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Female, Transgender, Minority, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹250. The board stated that this amount will be refunded after candidates appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

For candidates belonging to other categories, the application fee has been fixed at ₹500. Out of this amount, ₹400 will be refunded after appearing for the CBT examination.

The RRB Technician recruitment examination is conducted to recruit technical staff for Indian Railways across the country every year. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official RRB website for detailed notifications, examination schedules, syllabus, and further recruitment updates.