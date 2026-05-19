Rajasthan REET Result 2026 Update; Teacher Recruitment Posts Increased by RSSB

Summary The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to announce the results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025-26 soon. Alongside the result update, the board has also increased the number of teacher recruitment vacancies.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to announce the results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025-26 between May 22 and May 25, according to Board Chairman Alok Raj. Alongside the result update, the board has also increased the number of teacher recruitment vacancies by 2,000 and issued a revised notification for candidates.

The REET recruitment process covers both Level 1 for primary classes (Classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 for upper primary classes (Classes 6 to 8). Officials stated that preparations related to the declaration of results have almost been completed.

The Chairman informed that the result process experienced delays following the death of board official P. L. Bairwa, who was handling important work associated with the examination results. Apart from this, objections raised by candidates regarding several questions in the examination also contributed to the delay.

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According to the board, some questions were found to be complex and are currently under review. A few questions are expected to be removed after scrutiny of objections submitted by candidates, which further postponed the finalisation of results.

“Results will start being released between May 22 and May 25. All pending recruitment results are expected to be announced between May 31 and June 3,” the Chairman said while providing updates on the ongoing recruitment processes.

The board has also revised the number of vacancies available under the teacher recruitment drive. Earlier, the recruitment notification released on November 6, 2025 had announced 636 posts in the Sanskrit Education Department and 5,000 posts in the Elementary Education Department. However, the number of vacancies in the Elementary Education Department has now been increased from 5,000 to 7,000 posts.

The REET recruitment examination was conducted on January 17 and January 20, 2026 for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in government schools across Rajasthan.

Apart from REET, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board also shared updates regarding several other recruitment examinations. Officials stated that a court case connected to the Stenographer recruitment process is still pending, resulting in delays in related announcements.

The board further informed that results for Librarian and Village Development Officer (VDO) recruitments are also expected to be released shortly. In the VDO recruitment process, nearly 200 provisional cases are currently under examination and review before the final result declaration.

Candidates who appeared for the REET 2025-26 examination are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB portal for updates related to results, revised vacancy notifications, merit lists, and further recruitment procedures.