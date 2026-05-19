Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET 2026 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2026
14:48 PM

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Summary
The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has extended the registration deadline for the Rajasthan PTET 2026 examination.
The extension has been announced to provide additional time to students who could not complete the application process before the earlier deadline.

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has extended the registration deadline for the Rajasthan PTET 2026 examination. According to the latest notification issued by the university, eligible candidates can now complete the online application process until May 22, 2026, through the official PTET portal (ptetvmoukota2026.in).

The extension has been announced to provide additional time to students who could not complete the application process before the earlier deadline.

Along with extending the registration window, VMOU Kota has also opened the application correction facility for registered candidates. As per the official notice, the PTET 2026 correction window will remain active until May 24, 2026. Students who have already submitted their application forms will be allowed to make corrections in their details by paying a fee of ₹200 through the official panel.

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The university has instructed candidates to carefully review all information entered in the application form before final submission. Officials said the correction facility has been provided to help students rectify mistakes and ensure accurate information during the admission process.

To apply for Rajasthan PTET 2026, candidates need to visit the official website of VMOU Kota and select the link for the “B.Ed 2 Years Course.” After accessing the application portal, students must click on the “Fill Application Form” option and enter the required details such as candidate name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number.

Applicants are also required to upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee online before submitting the form. After successful submission, candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

The Rajasthan PTET examination is conducted for admission into BEd programmes offered by participating teacher training institutions across the state. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official PTET website for the latest updates regarding examination schedules, admit cards, corrections, and other important announcements.

VMOU has also urged students to carefully read all instructions mentioned in the application guidelines before completing the registration process.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 19 May 2026
14:48 PM
Rajasthan PTET Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Registration
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