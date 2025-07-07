UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS (II) 2025 Application Correction Begins - Link and Edit Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2025
11:39 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially opened the application correction window for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) II 2025 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2025 examinations. Candidates who have already submitted their applications for these defence recruitment exams now have a final chance to rectify any errors or update details in their forms. The correction facility began today, July 7, 2025, at 10 AM, and will remain open till 11.59 PM on July 9, 2025.

As per the official notification released by the commission, this correction window is a one-time opportunity for applicants to edit inaccuracies in both the Common Application Form (CAF) and the Examination Application Form. The facility allows candidates to make necessary modifications to personal information, examination centre preferences, and other crucial details submitted during the initial registration process.

Only those candidates who have successfully submitted their applications for NDA & NA II 2025 and CDS II 2025 are eligible to use this correction facility. Applicants have been urged to review their forms carefully and make corrections wherever needed to avoid complications during the selection process.

To access the correction window, candidates must visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in. By logging in with their registered credentials, they can access the Common Application Form, make the required edits, and finally, submit the corrected form. The commission advises candidates to double-check all details before final submission and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The written examinations for NDA & NA II 2025 and CDS II 2025 are scheduled for September 14, 2025. The selection process for both exams involves a written test followed by a Services Selection Board (SSB) interview for candidates who qualify in the initial stage.

The UPSC has reminded candidates that no further correction facility will be provided after this window closes.

Find the direct application correction link here.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2025
11:40 AM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) applications National Defence Academy (NDA) Naval Academy UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination
