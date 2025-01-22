Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025 Opens for 266 Positions: How to Apply

Summary The Central Bank of India has initiated the online application process for the recruitment of Zone Based Officers (ZBO). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the bank's official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The Central Bank of India has initiated the online application process for the recruitment of Zone Based Officers (ZBO). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the bank's official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Steps to Apply for Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website: centralbankofindia.co.in Navigate to the 'Career with us' tab and click on 'Current Vacancies' Select the link for 'Recruitment of Zone Based Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale I on Regular Basis' Register by providing basic details Log in with the registration number and password Complete the application form and upload necessary documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and print the submitted form for future reference

ADVERTISEMENT

Vacancy Details

A total of 266 vacancies will be filled across various locations:

Ahmedabad: 123 posts

Chennai: 58 posts

Guwahati: 43 posts

Hyderabad: 42 posts

Key Dates for Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025

Application Start Date: January 21, 2025

Application Deadline: February 9, 2025

Tentative Exam Date: March 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be between 21 and 32 years of age as of November 30, 2024, meaning their birthdates must fall between December 1, 1992, and November 30, 2003 (inclusive).

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government, including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).

Individuals with degrees in Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible.

Application Fees

INR 175 + GST for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), and Women candidates

INR 850 + GST for all other candidates

Payments can be made via Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

Selection Process

Candidates will undergo a written examination followed by an interview. The written test will comprise 120 questions, each carrying one mark, with a total duration of 80 minutes. The evaluation will be based on a 70:30 ratio between the online test and interview (where applicable). A merit list will be prepared based on the test scores, with separate rankings for each zone and category.