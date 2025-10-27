NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling - CEE Releases Defective Candidates’ List; Rectify Errors by Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Oct 2025
15:16 PM

File Image

Summary
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala, has released the defective list of PG Medical 2025 candidates whose applications or uploaded documents have discrepancies.
Candidates have been instructed to upload the required documents and rectify the noted deficiencies by 5 PM today, October 27, 2025.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala, has released the defective list of PG Medical 2025 candidates whose applications or uploaded documents have discrepancies. The list has been published on the official website of CEE Kerala under the link titled ‘Defective List’ and consists of 967 applicants.

As per the official notification, the list includes candidates with deficiencies in reservation-related documents, including those applying under the NRI quota. Applicants can check their status by logging into the ‘PG Medical 2025 Candidate Portal’ using their application number and password. Details of the specific document defects are available under the ‘Memo Details’ section of each candidate’s profile.

Candidates have been instructed to upload the required documents and rectify the noted deficiencies by 5 PM today, October 27, 2025. The notice clearly states that no further opportunity will be given for making corrections after the deadline.

The CEE has also clarified that candidates failing to correct defects in Nativity documents within the stipulated time will lose eligibility for reservation benefits, even if valid documents are uploaded later for other reservation claims.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, immediately and complete the rectification process before the deadline to ensure their eligibility for PG Medical 2025 admissions.

