AP SBTET Postpones Diploma Exams Due to Cyclone Montha - Check Notice and Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Oct 2025
14:31 PM

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the Diploma Supplementary Examinations under the C-16 and C-20 schemes in view of Cyclone Montha’s effect.
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the Diploma Supplementary Examinations under the C-16 and C-20 schemes in view of Cyclone Montha’s effect and as per the Director of Technical Education’s instructions.

The official notice stated, “In view of the cyclone effect and as per the instructions of the Director of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh-Mangalagiri, the Diploma Supplementary Examinations of C-16 and C-20 schemes scheduled on 27-10-2025 and 28-10-2025, are hereby postponed. The revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be notified in due course.”

In an official statement, the board confirmed that the examinations scheduled for October 27 and 28 have been deferred following directions from the Director of Technical Education. A revised schedule will be announced soon after a review of the weather situation.

All principals of government and private polytechnic colleges have been instructed to inform students immediately about the postponement. The board has also urged students to visit the official SBTET website regularly for further updates regarding the new exam dates.

The decision, the release noted, has been taken in the interest of student safety and to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations amid adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Montha.

Read the official notice here.

