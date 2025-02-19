KMAT 2025 Admit Card for First Session Out – How to Download Admit Card

Summary The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has issued the admit card for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 first session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has issued the admit card for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 first session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Steps to Download KMAT 2025 Admit Card

1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the ‘Candidate Portal’ link on the homepage.

3. Enter login credentials (application number and password).

4. Submit the details to view the admit card.

5. Download and verify the details on the admit card.

6. Print a hard copy for future reference.

Discrepancies in Admit Card?

Candidates who notice errors in their name, photograph, or signature on the admit card should email their concerns to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before February 21, 2025.

The KMAT 2025 first session is scheduled to take place on February 23, 2025, across multiple exam centres in Kerala. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam hall, as entry without it will not be permitted. A colour printout is recommended for proper identification.

Who Cannot Download the Admit Card?

As per the official notification, candidates who have not paid the full application fee or have submitted defective photographs or signatures will not receive the admit card. A ‘Memo Details’ option is available on their candidate portal homepage. These candidates must clear their dues and upload a valid photograph/signature by February 21, 2025, at 2PM to obtain their admit card.