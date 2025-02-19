SSC CHSL 2024

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2024 Final Result Out: How to Check Now!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
13:07 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) on its official website, ssc.gov.in.
A total of 3,421 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment, subject to document verification by the respective user departments.

How to Download SSC CHSL 2024 Final Result

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on the ‘Result’ option on the homepage.

3. Select the ‘Write-up’ PDF to check the category-wise cutoff list or the ‘Result’ PDF for the list of candidates shortlisted for document verification. The SSC CHSL 2024 Final Result will appear on the screen.

4. Download and print the PDF for future reference.

CBSE to Launch Global Curriculum, Hold 2 Board Exams a Year: Know More
CBSE to Launch Global Curriculum, Hold 2 Board Exams a Year: Know More

Cut-Off Marks and Typing Test Requirements

The commission has outlined the following cut-off marks for Module-I of Section III (CKT):

  • UR: 13.5
  • OBC, EWS: 11.25
  • SC, ST, ESM, OH, HH, VH, PWD-Others: 9

The allowed percentage of errors/mistakes in the Typing Test (Module-II of Section III) for LDC/ JSA/ JPA posts is 10% for all categories except UR, which is 7%.

For the DEST (Module-II of Section III) test for DEO Grade ‘A’ posts, the allowed error percentage is 7% for all categories except UR, which is 5%.

The allocated departments will now undertake document verification and appointment formalities. Candidates who do not receive correspondence from their allocated department within six months of the final result declaration must contact the respective user department.

No Reserve List for SSC CHSL 2024

SSC has clarified that it will not prepare any reserve or waiting list. Any vacancies arising due to non-joining of selected candidates will be carried forward to subsequent years.

The SSC CHSL 2024 recruitment aims to fill Group C positions, including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) roles across various ministries, departments, statutory bodies, and tribunals of the Government of India.

Withheld and Debarred Candidates

The results of 24 candidates have been withheld, while 12 candidates have had their candidature cancelled. Additionally, 61 candidates have been debarred from SSC examinations for various reasons, and their results have not been processed.

SSC CHSL 2024
