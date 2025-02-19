UGC NET December 2024 Result Date Likely this Week; Date and How to Check

Summary The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 exam results are expected to be announced by Friday, February 21, according to some media reports. Once declared, candidates can access their UGC NET December results on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 exam results are expected to be announced by Friday, February 21, according to some media reports.

Once declared, candidates can access their UGC NET December results on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to Check UGC NET December Results 2024

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the UGC NET December 2024 scorecard download link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details to view and download the result.

Along with the results, the NTA will also announce subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.

The NTA released the provisional answer key on January 31, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until February 3 by paying a non-refundable fee of INR 200 per question. Along with the provisional key, the agency also provided question papers and recorded responses.

A panel of subject experts is currently reviewing the objections. If any discrepancies are found, necessary revisions will be made to the final answer key. The NTA has clarified that it will not individually inform candidates about the acceptance or rejection of their objections. The final UGC NET results will be prepared based on the revised answer key.

The UGC NET is a national level eligibility test conducted for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, and being eligible for PhD admissions.

The December 2024 session of UGC NET was held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.