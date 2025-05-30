KEAM 2025

KEAM Rank List 2025: Marks Entry, Reservation Document Correction Window Opens

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2025
13:04 PM

File Image

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has activated the facility for candidates to submit their Plus Two marks for the preparation of the KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank List.
In addition to the marks entry window, CEE has also published a list of candidates with document defects related to reservation claims.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has activated the facility for candidates to submit their Plus Two marks for the preparation of the KEAM 2025 Engineering Rank List. Students can upload their marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by 3 PM on June 2, 2025.

In addition to the marks entry window, CEE has also published a list of candidates with document defects related to reservation claims. Affected candidates can check the details under the ‘memo details’ section and must upload the required documents by June 2, 2025, to avoid cancellation of their reservation benefits.

CEE strictly stated, “No later opportunity will be given to rectify the defects. For those students who fail to rectify the defects in their Nativity documents within the stipulated time, their communal and special reservation benefits will be cancelled.”

Important Instructions for Marks Submission

Candidates must verify the displayed mark data — including Board of Examination, year of passing, registration number, and subject-wise marks — against their original marksheets.

Discrepancies can be corrected using the ‘change’ button before final submission. If the marks data is missing, candidates should manually enter the correct marks.

After final submission, students must download the ‘Mark Submission Confirmation Report’.

For candidates who did not study Chemistry in their Kerala Plus Two curriculum, marks from Computer Science, Biotechnology, or Biology can be submitted instead.

The submitted marks and documents will be verified during admission. Failure to upload the mark data within the stipulated time will disqualify candidates from the KEAM 2025 Engineering rank list preparation.

Last updated on 30 May 2025
13:04 PM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM)
