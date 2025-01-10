CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 - Registration Ends Today

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2025
10:15 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will officially conclude the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 registration process today, January 10, 2025. Initially set to close on December 23, the application deadline was extended to provide additional time for eligible students, with the school verification process scheduled to conclude on January 17, 2025.

The Single Girl Child Scholarship provides financial aid of ₹500 per month to support meritorious female students. Applicants must submit their bank account details to receive the scholarship amount, including the account number, IFSC code, RTGS/NEFT details, and the bank’s address.

Schemes

  • Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2024 Scheme: Open to single girl students who passed Class 10 in 2024 from CBSE and are now enrolled in Class 11 at CBSE-affiliated schools.
  • Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 (Renewal): For students who received the scholarship in 2023 and wish to renew it for 2024.
Eligible students can submit their applications on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Applicants must ensure that their forms are signed, as unsigned submissions will be rejected. Additionally, the verification of applications by respective schools is mandatory and must be completed within the specified deadline.

This initiative by CBSE continues to encourage and support meritorious single-girl students, ensuring their access to quality education.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2025
10:16 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scholarship
