CBSE CTET Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualifying Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the much-awaited CTET 2024 December session result today, January 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can access their results and download their scorecards using their roll number through the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the much-awaited CTET 2024 December session result today, January 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can access their results and download their scorecards using their roll number through the official website.

The CTET December session was conducted nationwide across various exam centers on December 14 and December 15, 2024, with the provisional answer key being released on January 1, 2025. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until January 5, following which the final results are declared.

Steps to Check CTET 2024 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CTET Dec 2024 Result’ Link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The CTET result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Qualifying Marks

According to the NCTE notification No.76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011, any examinee who scores a minimum of 60 percent marks in the TET examination will be considered a ‘TET pass’. However, school management (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) might give concessions to the reserved categories in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

The CTET exam serves as a gateway for individuals aspiring to teach from Class 1 to Class 8 in schools affiliated with the CBSE board or state boards following the CBSE curriculum.

Find the direct result download link here.