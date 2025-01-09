CTET 2024

CBSE CTET Result 2024 Out - Download Link and Qualifying Marks

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
15:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the much-awaited CTET 2024 December session result today, January 9, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can access their results and download their scorecards using their roll number through the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the much-awaited CTET 2024 December session result today, January 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can access their results and download their scorecards using their roll number through the official website.

UCEED 2025 Admit Card Rectification Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 5 PM
UCEED 2025 Admit Card Rectification Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 5 PM

The CTET December session was conducted nationwide across various exam centers on December 14 and December 15, 2024, with the provisional answer key being released on January 1, 2025. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until January 5, following which the final results are declared.

Steps to Check CTET 2024 Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CTET Dec 2024 Result’ Link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The CTET result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process
SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process

Qualifying Marks

According to the NCTE notification No.76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011, any examinee who scores a minimum of 60 percent marks in the TET examination will be considered a ‘TET pass’. However, school management (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) might give concessions to the reserved categories in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

The CTET exam serves as a gateway for individuals aspiring to teach from Class 1 to Class 8 in schools affiliated with the CBSE board or state boards following the CBSE curriculum.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
15:10 PM
CTET 2024 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Result
Similar stories
UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit Card Rectification Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 5 PM

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

JNVST 2025 Admit Cards for Classes 9, 11 Released: How to Download

SSC CGL 2024

SSC Releases CGL 2024 Tier 2 City Slip: Check How to Download

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Registration with Late Fee Ends Today - Exam Details and Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit Card Rectification Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 5 PM

A handbook in Bengali on disaster management and precaution in case of lightning was published on the occasion
St Xavier’s University

St Xaviers University, Kolkata launches new course on Disaster Risk Reduction Managem. . .

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

JNVST 2025 Admit Cards for Classes 9, 11 Released: How to Download

SSC CGL 2024

SSC Releases CGL 2024 Tier 2 City Slip: Check How to Download

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Registration with Late Fee Ends Today - Exam Details and Steps

Staff Selection Commission

SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process