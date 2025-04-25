CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Notification Update: Check Eligibility, Registration and Key Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2025 soon. This highly anticipated announcement will begin preparations for thousands of aspiring teachers across India, aiming to secure eligibility for teaching positions in prestigious central government schools and other CBSE-affiliated institutions.

The upcoming notification will comprehensively outline important details such as eligibility criteria, registration guidelines, exam dates, and paper structure. CTET, conducted multiple times a year, is a national-level examination that certifies candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8.

Eligibility Criteria

For Paper 1, meant for teaching Classes 1 to 5, candidates must have passed Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and possess a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed). Those with 45% in Senior Secondary along with D.El.Ed or a Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) are also eligible. Meanwhile, Paper 2, intended for Classes 6 to 8, requires candidates to hold a graduate degree and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a two-year D.El.Ed along with 50% marks in Senior Secondary. These educational qualifications ensure candidates are adequately prepared to meet the academic demands of school education.

Registration Process

The registration process for CTET 2025 will be conducted online at ctet.nic.in. Eligible candidates will need to create a new registration, fill in personal and academic details, upload necessary documents like a photograph and signature, and pay the application fee. Applicants must download and retain a copy of the confirmation page after successful submission.

A significant advantage for candidates is the lifetime validity of the CTET certificate, meaning once qualified, candidates can apply for teaching posts in central government schools without the need to reappear for the test. However, those seeking to improve their scores or qualify for both papers may choose to retake the exam in future sessions.

With the official notification expected any day now, candidates are advised to stay updated via the official CTET website for timely information.

