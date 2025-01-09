UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit Card Rectification Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 5 PM

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
14:29 PM

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the UCEED 2025 admit card rectification window today, January 9, 2025, at 5 PM (IST). Candidates seeking modifications to their admit card details can do so by contacting the UCEED office and submitting the necessary details.

Candidates should carefully examine ALL the entries in the Admit Card, and in case of any discrepancy, contact the UCEED Office at IIT Bombay BEFORE the below mentioned date via the designated email address (uceed@iitb.ac.in) ”, the official website informed.

UCEED 2025 Admit Card Details

The admit card consists of the following details;

  • Candidate’s Name
  • UCEED Registration ID
  • UCEED Roll Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Category
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Exam Schedule and Centre
  • Instructions

Candidates must complete the necessary rectifications today and stay updated for future announcements.

Key Dates

  • Exam: January 19, 2025
  • Tentative Answer Key and Candidate Responses (Part A): January 21, 2025
  • Deadline to Challenge Answer Key: January 23, 2025
  • Final Answer Key (Part A): January 29, 2025
  • Part A Cut-off Marks: February 6, 2025
  • Results Announcement: March 7, 2025
  • Scorecard Download: March 10, 2025

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, UCEED is an entrance test for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes offered by several participating institutes, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

