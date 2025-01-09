UCEED 2025 Admit Card Rectification Window Closes Today - Submit Corrections by 5 PM

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the UCEED 2025 admit card rectification window today, January 9, 2025. Candidates seeking modifications to their admit card details can do so by contacting the UCEED office and submitting the necessary details.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the UCEED 2025 admit card rectification window today, January 9, 2025, at 5 PM (IST). Candidates seeking modifications to their admit card details can do so by contacting the UCEED office and submitting the necessary details.

“Candidates should carefully examine ALL the entries in the Admit Card, and in case of any discrepancy, contact the UCEED Office at IIT Bombay BEFORE the below mentioned date via the designated email address (uceed@iitb.ac.in) ”, the official website informed.

UCEED 2025 Admit Card Details

The admit card consists of the following details;

Candidate’s Name

UCEED Registration ID

UCEED Roll Number

Date of Birth

Category

Photograph and Signature

Exam Schedule and Centre

Instructions

Candidates must complete the necessary rectifications today and stay updated for future announcements.

Key Dates

Exam: January 19, 2025

Tentative Answer Key and Candidate Responses (Part A): January 21, 2025

Deadline to Challenge Answer Key: January 23, 2025

Final Answer Key (Part A): January 29, 2025

Part A Cut-off Marks: February 6, 2025

Results Announcement: March 7, 2025

Scorecard Download: March 10, 2025

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, UCEED is an entrance test for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes offered by several participating institutes, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur.