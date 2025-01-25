CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Registration and Renewal Deadline Extended Again!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jan 2025
13:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration deadline for the Single Girl Child Scholarship scheme.
Eligible students can now apply or renew their scholarships through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration deadline for the Single Girl Child Scholarship scheme to February 8, 2025. Eligible students can now apply or renew their scholarships through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. Additionally, schools have been granted until February 15, 2025, to verify the applications.

Previously, the last date for registration had been extended to January 10, 2025. The Single Girl Child Scholarship provides financial assistance of ₹500 per month to girl students who are the only child of their parents. This scholarship is awarded for a maximum period of two years to support students in Classes 11 and 12.

CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process &amp; Key Details
CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process &amp; Key Details

Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The scholarship is open to:

  • Only Girl Child: The scholarship is exclusively for female students who are the only child of their parents.
  • Academic Performance: Students must have scored at least 60% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination.
  • Current Enrollment: Applicants should currently be studying in CBSE Class 11 or 12.
  • Tuition Fee Cap: The tuition fee must not exceed ₹1,500 per month during the academic year, with a permissible 10% annual increase for the subsequent two years.
  • NRI Students: Eligible with a tuition fee cap of ₹6,000 per month for schools abroad.
  • Nationality: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only.
CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’s Not!
CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’s Not!

To renew the scholarship for the second year, students must secure at least 50% marks in their Class 11 exams and continue to meet the eligibility criteria. Any change in course, school, or discontinuation of studies requires prior approval from CBSE for scholarship continuation.

This initiative reflects CBSE’s commitment to promoting education for girls. Students and schools must complete the application and verification process within the extended timelines.

Last updated on 25 Jan 2025
13:57 PM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Single Girl Child Scholarship
Similar stories
UPSC CSE 2025

Civil Services Exam 2025 to Fill 979 Vacancies: UPSC Mandates Early Document Submissi. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process & Key Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Update - MCC Withdraws 10 Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotmen. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Major Changes by NTA - APAAR ID Not Mandatory!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Sri Sri Academy

Run for Miles, Plant for Smiles: Sri Sri Academy To Host Sriathon 2025 on January 26!

UPSC CSE 2025

Civil Services Exam 2025 to Fill 979 Vacancies: UPSC Mandates Early Document Submissi. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Implements APAAR ID for Students - Check Process & Key Details

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Update - MCC Withdraws 10 Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotmen. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Major Changes by NTA - APAAR ID Not Mandatory!

TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Answer Key Out - Download Link and Qualifying Marks