CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Registration and Renewal Deadline Extended Again!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration deadline for the Single Girl Child Scholarship scheme to February 8, 2025. Eligible students can now apply or renew their scholarships through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. Additionally, schools have been granted until February 15, 2025, to verify the applications.

Previously, the last date for registration had been extended to January 10, 2025. The Single Girl Child Scholarship provides financial assistance of ₹500 per month to girl students who are the only child of their parents. This scholarship is awarded for a maximum period of two years to support students in Classes 11 and 12.

Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024

The scholarship is open to:

Only Girl Child: The scholarship is exclusively for female students who are the only child of their parents.

Academic Performance: Students must have scored at least 60% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination.

Current Enrollment: Applicants should currently be studying in CBSE Class 11 or 12.

Tuition Fee Cap: The tuition fee must not exceed ₹1,500 per month during the academic year, with a permissible 10% annual increase for the subsequent two years.

NRI Students: Eligible with a tuition fee cap of ₹6,000 per month for schools abroad.

Nationality: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only.

To renew the scholarship for the second year, students must secure at least 50% marks in their Class 11 exams and continue to meet the eligibility criteria. Any change in course, school, or discontinuation of studies requires prior approval from CBSE for scholarship continuation.

This initiative reflects CBSE’s commitment to promoting education for girls. Students and schools must complete the application and verification process within the extended timelines.