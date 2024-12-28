CBSE Extends Single Girl Child Scholarship Deadline: Key Details

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application deadline for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 and the renewal of the 2023 scholarships. Eligible students can submit their applications on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application deadline for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 and the renewal of the 2023 scholarships. Eligible candidates can now apply until January 10, 2025, with the school verification process concluding on January 17, 2025.

Application Process

Eligible students can submit their applications on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Applicants must ensure that their forms are signed, as unsigned submissions will be rejected. Additionally, the verification of applications by respective schools is mandatory and must be completed within the specified deadline.

Visit the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Select the ‘Main Website’ tab.

On the homepage, click on the scholarship option and select the relevant application link.

Choose between "Fresh" or "Renewal" applications.

Enter the required details, upload documents, and submit the application.

Save and print the completed application form for future use.

Scholarship Benefits

The Single Girl Child Scholarship provides financial aid of ₹500 per month to support meritorious female students. To receive the scholarship amount, applicants must submit their bank account details, including the account number, IFSC code, RTGS/NEFT details, and the bank’s address.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following requirements to qualify for the scholarship;

Only Girl Child: The scholarship is exclusively for female students who are the only child of their parents.

Academic Performance: Students must have scored at least 60% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination.

Current Enrollment: Applicants should currently be studying in CBSE Class 11 or 12.

Tuition Fee Cap: The tuition fee must not exceed ₹1,500 per month during the academic year, with a permissible 10% annual increase for the subsequent two years.

NRI Students: Eligible with a tuition fee cap of ₹6,000 per month for schools abroad.

Nationality: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only.

Eligible students must make use of the extended opportunity to complete their applications and ensure timely verification by their schools.