AILET 2025 First Merit List Out - Check Details and Next Steps

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the first merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the counselling process for admission to LLB and LLM programmes can access the AILET 2025 first merit list by visiting the official website.

The merit list is available in PDF format and includes the names of candidates provisionally selected for seat allotment, along with the respective All India Rank, admit card number, and reservation details. Candidates will need their login credentials, including their email ID and password, to download the AILET 2025 allotment letter.

How to Check the AILET 2025 Merit List

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the link for "first provisional merit list of selected candidates" on the homepage.

A PDF file will open. Check your admit card number in the list.

Download and print the file for future reference.

Candidates included in the first merit list must download their provisional admission offer Letter from their AILET 2025 account. To confirm their admission, they must sign every page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload it along with an undertaking signed by both the candidate and their parents onto their AILET 2025 account.

Fee Payment

The allotment of seats has been based on candidates' rank, category, preferences, and seat availability during counselling. Provisionally selected candidates must pay an admission confirmation fee of ₹50,000 by January 4, 2025.

Additionally, the university will release the AILET 2025 second merit list on January 10, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.