MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 College Reporting Deadline- Check Fresh Dates Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025 round 1 college reporting till August 22. The committee announced the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment results 2025 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the verification for the round 1 candidates' data will be completed by August 23 by the allotted institutes. Meanwhile, in a major update, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi removed one seat from the SC-PwD category.

The counselling committee has informed seat has been withdrawn from the seat matrix in compliance with a Supreme Court order. A total of 48 NEET rank holders secured a seat in AIIMS Delhi. Candidates are advised to report to the college along with their NEET UG seat allotment letter 2025. Candidates will have to carry all the required documents in original format along with their photocopies for verification.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

NEET allotment letter

NEET UG 2025 admit card

NEET UG 2025 result or rank card

Date of birth certificate (if matric certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10, 12 certificate and marksheet

SC or ST certificate, if applicable

OBC-NCL certificate if applicable

EWS certificate, if applicable

Eight passport-size photographs same as that affixed on the application form

Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

NRI candidates should bring passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate, sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsor is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study), relationship affidavit (relation of candidate with the sponsorer)

For OCI/PIO/Foreign national candidates citizenship certificate/card number documents are mandatory