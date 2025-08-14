MCC

MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 College Reporting Deadline- Check Fresh Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Aug 2025
13:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the schedule, the verification for the round 1 candidates' data will be completed by August 23 by the allotted institutes
The committee announced the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment results 2025 on the official website, mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025 round 1 college reporting till August 22. The committee announced the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment results 2025 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the verification for the round 1 candidates' data will be completed by August 23 by the allotted institutes. Meanwhile, in a major update, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi removed one seat from the SC-PwD category.

The counselling committee has informed seat has been withdrawn from the seat matrix in compliance with a Supreme Court order. A total of 48 NEET rank holders secured a seat in AIIMS Delhi. Candidates are advised to report to the college along with their NEET UG seat allotment letter 2025. Candidates will have to carry all the required documents in original format along with their photocopies for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

NEET allotment letter

NEET UG 2025 admit card

NEET UG 2025 result or rank card

Date of birth certificate (if matric certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10, 12 certificate and marksheet

SC or ST certificate, if applicable

OBC-NCL certificate if applicable

EWS certificate, if applicable

Eight passport-size photographs same as that affixed on the application form

Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

NRI candidates should bring passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate, sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsor is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study), relationship affidavit (relation of candidate with the sponsorer)

For OCI/PIO/Foreign national candidates citizenship certificate/card number documents are mandatory

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
13:34 PM
MCC NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

Punjab government

Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Upda. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

Punjab government

Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Upda. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co. . .

Brainiac Heritage School Investiture Ceremony
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Take a pledge, lead by example

An interactive session between the students andNikunj Bhagat at Sushila Birla Girls’ High School.
Career counselling

Workshop guidance to careers

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality