UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Inside

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the the Civil Services Main examination 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in The UPSC Mains exam will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2025, in two shifts

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to issue the UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who will be appearing for the Civil Services Main examination 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 979 vacancies. As per the schedule, the UPSC Mains exam will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9 am and conclude at 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Prior to this, the commission had released the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results in June 2025. The preliminary examination was conducted on May 25, 2025.

UPSC Mains Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.